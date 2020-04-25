coronavirus:-cooking-courses-to-try-online

We are at home, we cannot go to the restaurant, now it is up to us to put ourselves in the kitchen to prepare lunches and dinners , but the opportunities to learn – or to try new recipes for who is already an expert – there is no shortage: cooking classes can also be taken online , designed for all levels and occasions. In the gallery above we have selected some not to be missed.

It starts with the video courses of La Scuola de La Cucina Italiana which are also free for three months: one of the digital solidarity initiatives put in place during the health emergency tried by Coronavirus, to keep us company and allow us to spend time constructively.

The mini-courses of the three Michelin star Massimo Bottura , which now teaches every evening on Instagram how to prepare a different dish, are also born in times of pandemic. If, on the other hand, you are passionate about pizza there is a whole free university course to follow to know all the secrets of the most loved Italian dish in the world.

Then there are the lessons for super experts on platforms that work like Netflix: with a subscription, they allow access to master classes with teachers of the caliber of Iginio Massari and Gordon Ramsay . Ready to try? Browse the gallery

