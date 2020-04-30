coronavirus-could-also-cause-strokes-among-young-people

The complaint comes from overseas where stroke cases among even very young people (between 30 and 50 years) has increased during the Covid epidemic – 19. Experts are checking the correlation with the infection

(image: Getty Images)

From the United States, neurologists issue the alarm : l coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 infection can cause important neurological symptoms (such as disturbances of the state of consciousness, epileptic seizures and stroke ) also among the young people . There would indeed be an unusual number of stroke cases among people among 30 ei 50 years, without any risk factor. Although the data are preliminary and do not yet demonstrate a cause-and-effect relationship, from Mount Sinai's Cerebrovascular Center they believe that the suspects are founded and the researchers prepare to publish the observations collected during the Covid epidemic – 19.

Suspects from overseas

In an article from the Washington Post , Mount Sinai's Cerebrovascular Center director J Mocco has announced the forthcoming publication in the journal New England Journal of Medicine of a document in which his team describes the observation of 5 clinical cases emblematic: people among the 33 ei 49 years arrived at the center with stroke also extended caused by occlusion of the large blood vessels. A condition that occurs on average at a much older age (over 70 years ) or for in the presence of particular risk factors. Even the characteristics of the clots would be unusual .

That the phenomenon is linked to Sars-Cov-2 infection? For American doctors, the suspicion is strong , and speculate that young people may be more affected by these consequences of infection because they are more resistant to lung manifestations. The small numbers however do not yet allow to establish a cause-effect relationship.

Further data on the relationship between Covid – 19 and stroke would be arriving from three other major medical centers in the United States, the Washington Post always reports .

Neurological manifestations

Covid's neurological manifestations – 19, however, are already known to the scientific community. According to one Chinese study cerebro-vascular events, alterations of the state of consciousness and muscular alterations are present in the 36% of patients with coronavirus infection. In particular, about 6% would have stroke , the 15% alterations in the state of consciousness (confusion, sleepy state, etc), the 19% muscle damage . In addition, some patients complain of tingling in the hands and feet, other symptoms of encephalitis.

All affected countries are now mobilizing for monitoring more efficient and better care for patients . In Italy, the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), for example, has promoted the Neuro-Covid project to collect data for the purpose of defining the neurological interest of patients and has drawn up a document on what is known to date of Covid – 19 and stroke and on the different neurological pictures with infection can occur.



The causes

The problems of coagulation of the blood related to the infection of coronaviruses are known and believed to be mostly due to the cytokine storm , the exaggerated inflammatory state, which disrupts the organism in an attempt to eliminate the virus. The virus could also bind to endogenous heparin compromising blood fluidity and promoting clot formation.

That stroke and other neurological manifestations are due to a direct inflammation of the brain , however, is less likely , although it cannot be completely excluded. As Sin reports, in fact, in most cases the CSF examination is clean, which suggests that the virus does not cross the blood-brain barrier. But cases of Covid-positive encephalitis have been described in the literature and given that a fairly common symptom of the infection is loss of smell there is a suspicion that in rare cases the virus may go back to the brain through the nerve pathways of the nose.