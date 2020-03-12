coronavirus,-covid-19-is-a-pandemic.-who-says-so

The World Health Organization says it is concerned by the alarming levels of contagion, but also by the slowness of measures to contain it

The fateful word was pronounced: pandemic . So he defined Covid – 19 the World Health Organization (WHO) studying the spread of the new coronavirus . The Organization has made it known that it is “ very worried both by the alarming levels of diffusion and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction “. “ We rang the loud and clear alarm bell “, commented the general manager of the 'Oms, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

And he declared: “ We have therefore come to the conclusion that Covid – 19 can be defined as a pandemic “. With 118 thousand cases in 114 countries and with those outside China increased by 13 Sometimes in the past two weeks, the WHO coronavirus is an emergency to be addressed with urgent and aggressive measures. For Ghebreyesus the current situation described by many states, which record a few episodes, does not “ tells the whole truth ”, Given that 90% of the infected are concentrated in 4 countries, including Italy , of which the WHO number praises the containment measures.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 “We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID 19 can be characterized as a pandemic “- @ DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051TO – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

For Ghebreyesus if nations carry out checks, tests, track people and mobilize them in the prevention, those that have a number of cases still manageable can avoid large-scale spreading and therefore the adoption of heavier countermeasures.

This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that affects every sector, therefore every sector and every individual must be involved in this struggle

What is a pandemic

But what does pandemic mean? Let's start from the beginning: an epidemic is defined as such when within limited population the number of people affected by a certain disease far exceeds its average incidence (making an example extreme, a single case of smallpox, whose virus has been declared eradicated, is technically an epidemic). What distinguishes a pandemic from a simple epidemic, however, is the size of the population affected by the disease and the rapid spread of this for the globe.

The World Health Organization website further clarifies ideas by emphasizing that a pandemic only affects infectious diseases. , i.e. triggered by a pathogen (cancer is not a pandemic, despite being widespread all over the world) for which the human being has no pre-existing immunity . Crucial is the speed with which the pathogen is able to spread.

Preparing for pandemics

Precisely for this reason the WHO and the World Bank created the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (Gpmb), an independent commission of 15 international experts who aim to monitor the world situation and draw up recommendations, strategies to prepare us to face the next pandemic.

The first report of the GPmb, published in October last year, paints a not quite rosy picture, pointing out all the weaknesses of individual country systems and global networks for the protection of public health. But it also traces the most urgent executive councils that governments should implement to respond efficiently to the emergence of a new pandemic.

In summary, each country should invest more in public health public and provide health coverage for all. Members of organizations such as the G7 or G 20 should set a good example by fulfilling political commitments and monitoring progress. All countries should strengthen their systems, identifying ad hoc figures invested with authority and political responsibility to conduct simulations and at the same time expand the involvement of all stakeholders (from legislators to those involved in human and animal health, from those responsible for security and foreign affairs to ordinary citizens).

Also more investments are needed for the development of efficient production processes of vaccines and antiviral broad spectrum on a large scale. The commission does not fail to underline that pandemics are also associated with huge economic risks , to which entities such as the World Bank or the IMF have to prepare. There is no national protection when it comes to pandemics: the more vulnerable countries the greater the risks for everyone. For this the GPmb recommends to create incentives and increase the international funding to the poorest states, for create an effective emergency response system. Last but not least, essential is the development of international collaboration, the transparent and immediate sharing of information on any new pathogen potentially dangerous for human health.

For Ghebreyesus there are four countermeasures to be taken: “ Prepare and be found ready “,” Investigate, protect and intervene “,” Reduce the transmission “,” Innovate and learn “.