Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak – Impact Assessment on Global Garage Equipment Market 2020:Analysis By Otto Nußbaum GmbH & Co. KG; M/s Samvit Garage Equipments; Sarveshwari Engineers; Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.; Boston Garage Equipment Ltd; Arex Test Systems bv
Global garage equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.96 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting of individual preference increasing the levels of customization in vehicles.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global garage equipment market are MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Vehicle Service Group; VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH; Standard Tools and Equipment Co.; Symach s.r.l.; Otto Nußbaum GmbH & Co. KG; M/s Samvit Garage Equipments; Sarveshwari Engineers; Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.; Boston Garage Equipment Ltd; Arex Test Systems bv; Euro Car Parts Ltd T/A LKQ Coatings; Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd; ISTOBAL; Con Air Equipments Private Limited; Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.; Gray Manufacturing; AUTEC, Inc. among others.
The garage equipment research report is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering majoring all aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investors, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players. Garage equipment report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability. The garage equipment market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world.
Segmentation: Global Garage Equipment Market
By Garage Type
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Authorized Garage
- Independent Garage
- Franchise Garages
By Installation Type
- Mobile
- Fixed
By Function Type
- Electronic
- Mechanical
By Equipment Type
- Body Shop Equipment
- Welding Machines
- Paint Spray Booth
- Preparation Station
- Plastic Repair Kits
- Diagnostic & Test Equipment
- Suspension Tester
- Play Detectors
- Brake Testers
- Emission Testers
- Air-Con Recovery System
- Emission Equipment
- Lifting Equipment
- Single Post Lift
- Two Post Lift
- Four Post Lift
- Scissor Lift
- Washing Equipment
- Wheel & Tire Equipment
- Wheel Alignment Systems
- Wheel Balancers
- Tire Inflator
- Tire Changer
- Others
- Tool Kit
- Lube Equipment
- Drills
- Grinders
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
- Light Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Vehicles
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers and Restraints:
o Rising focus on sale of second-hand/pre-owned vehicles will boost the market growth
o Presence of various mandates and regulations regarding the scheduled and regular inspection of vehicles is also driving the growth of this market
o Increasing volume of automotive present on the road worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market
o Availability of original equipment parts at a lower cost is expected to restrict the rate of garage uses and repair activities will restrict the market growth
o High costs associated with the maintenance and repairing of luxury vehicles is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Garage Equipment Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Garage Equipment Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Garage Equipment Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
