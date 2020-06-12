Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak – Impact Assessment on Global Glycomics Kits Market 2020|New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asparia Glycomics; Vector Laboratories; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Global glycomics kits market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for personalized medicines and technological advancement are some factors that bring healthy opportunities for the market growth.

The glycomics kits research report is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering majoring all aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investors, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players. Glycomics kits report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability. The glycomics kits market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glycomics kits market are Merck KGaA; Shimadzu Corporation; WATERS; New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asparia Glycomics; Vector Laboratories; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; glyconet Berlin Brandenburg eV;, GlySign; Canadian Glycomics Network; RayBiotech, Inc.; Glycodiag, LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA; Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Shimadzu Corp. and PREMIER Biosoft. Announced the launch of their Shimadzu’s LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system technology support provided by PREMIER Biosoft’s lipidomics and glycomics data analysis software solutions. This combination will help both the companies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of ProZyme, Inc. The acquisition will allow Agilent to expand growth prospects in the fast-growing glycan market and further broaden its biopharmaceutical consumables. This will also enhance their product portfolio and will help them to provide better services to their customer

Segmentation: Global Glycomics Kits Market

By Kits

(Glycan Labeling Kits, Glycan Purification Kits, Glycan Release Kits, Other Glycomics Kits),

Application

(Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Oncology, Immunology, Other),

End- User

(Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising funding activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will drive the market growth Technological advancement in glycomics instrumentation acts as a market driver



Increasing focus on glycomics and proteomics research is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing adoption of glycan structure data analysis by research centers will augment the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict government norms and regulation will hamper the market growth

High cost of the glycomics instruments will also restrain the market

High degree of consolidation prevents new players from entering the market is another factor restricting this market growth

