Coronavirus Covid-19 prevention: surgical masks work almost in all cases says study

Scientists have shown through a study that N95 masks aren’t always required to prevent medical professionals against coronavirus infection and that simple surgical masks would do just fine. Scientists have however pointed out that doctors and healthcare professionals who are involved in inserting breathing tubes for patients with COVID-19 should use N95 masks.

According to a preliminary research from McMaster University, which has been published at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/irv.12745?af=R, is a systematic review of four randomized controlled trials on masks done between 1990 and last month.

According to findings, use of medical masks or surgical masks did not increase viral respiratory infection or clinical respiratory illness. However, it is necessary to point out that the common consensus over N95 respirators is that they are the best masks for procedures such as intubation or bronchoscopy.

According to Mark Loeb, a professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster and an infectious disease physician in Hamilton, there have been conflicting recommendations on the use of the N95 masks. While the US CDC recommends N95 respirator for routine care of patients with COVID-19, WHO and Canadian Public Health Agency continue recommending medical masks.

The study has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication by the publication Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses of the International Society for Infection and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases.

The authors of the study are going to investigate whether the N95 respirators or medical masks are the best option for health-care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. This will be a multi-site randomized controlled trial wherein nurses will use either a medical mask or N95 respirator when providing care for patients with fever and respiratory illness.