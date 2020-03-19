coronavirus,-cristiano-ronaldo:-quarantine-in-the-sun-(after-fake-hotel-news)

« Cristiano Ronaldo will convert his two hotels in hospitals and will pay out of his own pocket doctors and nurses to counter the expansion of the coronavirus . ” Last weekend, in a few hours, important newspapers from all over world this incredible news . So incredible that, when someone tried to verify it, he realized that it was not true: « Fake news “, exclaimed the footballer's staff.

That your payment to the hospitals has already done and now he is quiet in home isolation , after the cases of positivity found inside the Juventus locker room: the defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuid the. By the way, when the problem broke out, Ronaldo was at Funchal , his hometown, to support the mother Dolores returning from a health problem .

CR7, therefore, has placed itself in quarantine in Portugal, in his huge villa of Madeira , and with him there is the whole family: the eldest son Cristiano Jr , the twins Eva and Mateo , the little one Alana Martina and – of course – his wife Georgina Rodriguez, pinched by photographers during a small excursion in town. The paparazzi did not spare even Ronaldo, caught shirtless while sunbathing on the balcony.

«The world is going through a very difficult moment and this requires extreme care by everyone “, he wrote on company. «Today I am speaking to you not as a footballer, but as a son, father, human being , worried by the latest developments that are affecting the whole world . It is important that we all follow the recommendations of WHO and government bodies on the way in which we must manage the current situation “.

«Protecting human life must be a priority Ronaldo continues in the message. « I send a thought to all those who have lost a loved one, all my solidarity with those who fight against this virus and my continued support to the extraordinary professionals who are putting their lives at risk to save those of others ». The fans are waiting for him on the field, but on the dates to date there are no certainties .

Judging from the photos, however, one thing is sure : even in quarantine, CR7 is continuing to train hard .

