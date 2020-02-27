coronavirus,-croton's-family-stranded-on-ship-in-the-caribbean-speaks:-«they-deny-us-the-landing»

Sunday 23 February, Maria Rita and Vittorio, a couple of Crotone professionals, with their children Francesco, Alessandro, Virginia and a group of relatives living in Piedmont they embarked on the MSC Meraviglia, from the port of Miami to enjoy a holiday of sun and relaxation. But for four days, together with other 5000 people from all corners of the world, including several Milanese and Apulian, have been “hostages” of the cruise ship which should have led them to the beauties of the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday 25 February, they were supposed to dock in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, but after the commander reported a case of flu among one of the members of the the crew, the Jamaican authorities have denied the landing, fearing a coronavirus infection. The ship, after waiting in the harbor for almost four hours, then continued to Georgetown, in the Cayman Islands , next stage of the cruise. In this case too, the health authorities have denied the passengers permission to disembark. They have therefore continued to go to Cozumel, Mexico: they should have docked yesterday evening at 22: 30 (local time) but the mooring has been postponed for reasons related to bad weather. They succeeded yesterday morning, at 8 am (local time), but they are still waiting for the health inspectors to carry out the checks and possibly grant the landing .

“When we left the situation was calm, we passed all the temperature sensor checks, only on the occasion of the first refusal, in Jamaica, did we learn about the influence of a crew member », says Virginia, a young lawyer, stressing, however, that it has been repeatedly assured that the Filipino in question is affected by a simple type A flu .

In the meantime, all the excursions scheduled in the morning on the island have been canceled : the information is communicated to the passengers by the captain, who so far have never seen.

« The shops inside the ship are closed, we are running out of water and people are starting to get nervous : the situation, which until yesterday was more or less peaceful , in the last hours it has become so tense that, a little while ago, there have been protests and a few scuffles », adds the Crotonese passenger who is waiting to receive further information, sitting with the others in the common areas.

Yet no provision has been made limiting the freedom of movement on the ship: the crew continuously cleans the spaces, sprays mandatory amuchina on the passengers' hands before entering public places , but we continue to have lunch together, to go to the swimming pool and to the theater, even if the books have been removed from the library.

“We are in limbo, nobody tells us anything, the commander has not heard for hours and, at the moment, the only information we find on the internet but does not correspond to the truth”, continues Virginia, nodding, with a drawn smile , to the games and dances with which they try to relax and keep calm, even if in the morning the situation has precipitated: the crew seems to be exclusively committed to keeping the situation under control to avoid confusion.

The captain has announced that the ship will remain docked in the port of Cozumel until 22 (local time), awaiting the health inspectors. Meanwhile, offers of exorbitant refunds, free use of the internet, but Virginia and her family, like all the other passengers, can't wait to touch the ground.

We manage to communicate with them, in fits and starts, via Whatsapp: just with a message, towards 13 (local time), Virginia informs us: « the doctors have just got on board. There is so much confusion and lack of communication: we do not see them, from the announcements in piped music we learned that they decided to make health checks on certain individuals, it seems on various crew members, not only on the Filipino, who may last up to 12 hours . “

Meanwhile, the cruise ship remains docked in Cozumel, awaiting the outcome of the checks. And passengers just have to hope for the intervention of the Mexican government to be able to go home and remember this “kidnapping” as a gag of the cruise ship animation.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, now that “we are the others”

READ ALSO

Codogno, the coronavirus told by teenagers

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the voice of Codogno's «isolates»