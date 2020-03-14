coronavirus.-david-and-victoria-beckham:-“stay-safe-and-take-care-of-your-loved-ones”

In the days of the Coronavirus pandemic, everything else becomes superfluous, as it always is when any emergency touches us. And even the stars are doing their part, from live streaming, to make fans feel less alone, to concerts at the windows. And then there are the messages, many. The last one is that of David and Victoria Beckham, from Miami, where a game of the new team founded by the former footballer, the Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, was to be played, postponed as many other events, sporting and otherwise.

«In times like these we are reminded of what really matters in life. Our health, our loved ones and the care of those who need support in our communities . In these moments the sport takes second place, we must all listen to the advice of the experts and do the right thing », wrote David on Instagram, publishing a photo of the empty Miami stadium. Message fully shared by his wife, who preferred a shot for two.

«In moments like these the most important thing is to be with loved ones and support each other. Let's listen to the experts and stay safe “. With them are the youngest children, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8, while Brooklyn, the eldest, who has just celebrated 21 years, is on vacation with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz and a group of friends, as they tell the latest Stories published on Instagram. The departure, in still relatively quiet times. Maybe he will have to stay longer, safety comes first.



