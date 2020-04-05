coronavirus,-does-having-all-the-mask-slow-down-the-infection?

Not only the Lombardy , now also the Tuscany and Liguria as well as many municipalities scattered around Italy. All indicate that masks are mandatory when leaving the house, remembering that you only have to go out in case of documented need: work, shopping and medical questions. The World Health Organization and also the Istituto Superiore di Sanità have always said which were recommended only for healthcare professionals, for those with symptoms and for those who take care of a sick person at home.

For the others social distancing and hand washing were enough.

The obligations imposed by the regions, however, suggest that there is another position which, from a scientific point of view, is carried out by George Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention . According to him “the mask should always be worn because droplets always come out of the mouth when speaking”.

The key point is asymptomatics, those who are positive, but do not know they are, and who is sick, but does not have still evident symptoms . The advantage is obvious: by covering their mouths these people protect others from possible infection. Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene, adviser to the Minister of Health, tweeted: “When the population can use surgical masks, after that they will be guaranteed to all operators, there will be the largest altruistic mass campaign . Many thinking of protecting themselves will wear them and instead wear them for others “.

Altruism is the same term used by Alessandro Gasbarrini , director of oncological and degenerative spinal surgery of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Bologna, in a video that runs on the web and explains the use of masks for those who are not healthcare professionals. He defines masks « altruistic » as surgical ones, which protect others from the possible presence of coronavirus but not the wearer. Then there are the masks « selfish »: those with filter Ffp2-3 but with the valve: they allow you not to become infected but allow the coronavirus to pass if you are infected. The “ intelligent ” masks are instead those Ffp2-3 without valve, which are used to protect themselves and others too.

In short, the mask would take first of all to make the virus circulate less. Why haven't we had it since the beginning of the emergency? Because there were not enough for hospitals and there are still not enough . There is no pharmacy that has not put up the sign for out of stock masks in the first weeks and some still now. This is why the Lombardy region has put scarves and scarves as an alternative, which are not medical devices, but can cover the nose and mouth and protect others.

