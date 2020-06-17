coronavirus-does-not-stop-brexit:-but-where-had-we-stayed?

The coronavirus seemed in recent months to have made us forget all the open questions in economics and politics. A virus capable of stopping the football leagues, had interrupted the talks for the Brexit , the farewell of the United Kingdom to the European Union established by the referendum of 23 June 2016. In reality the talks continued, but only now the talks between leaders have returned.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken with EU leaders, but negotiations seem to have stopped. From London they reiterate their intention to leave the Union on 31 December 2020 . Europe hoped for an extension of the transition period currently underway. Without an agreement, however, the 2021 could begin with the commercial relations between the two sides of the Channel regulated by duties.

The videoconference ended with a statement in which the two parties agreed that “negotiations should be given new impetus by intensifying the talks in July to create the best conditions for reaching an agreement before the end of 2020. ” It means that there is no agreement and Johnson would not even have been ready to guarantee compliance with what has already been established. The British Prime Minister does not want to maintain the alignment of British legislation with the European standards that Brussels is asking for not to have unfair competition.

The lack of an agreement would lead to higher taxation for products entering and leaving between the EU and the UK. Nothing good for an economy, or rather two, already affected by the pandemic blockade. Who would pay more? Here the opinions are different even among economics experts. There are those who are sure that if the negotiation ended without an agreement it would cost more to the United Kingdom , which also aims to a possible privileged relationship with the USA. The Covid emergency has not made British negotiators more cautious even after the data that predict a drop in GDP between the and the 14%.

Another item, expressed by Financial Times , says instead that the Covid crisis is useful for Brexit supporters. How? It would hide its damage. In fact, if there had been only the exit from the EU, all the problems of the economy would have been attributed to it. The pandemic, on the other hand, could take all the blame by absorbing even those that gave an 8% drop in the British gross domestic product in 15 years with the farewell to Brussels. The worst has already been with the management of the pandemic: the United Kingdom would have nothing more to lose.

