coronavirus,-does-vitamin-d-play-a-role-in-reducing-the-severity-of-symptoms?

According to the Ministry of Health, there is no evidence of this role so far. But today a study reports new preliminary results in support of the hypothesis. Research is important but has limitations. And the authors note that the goal is in no way to recommend supplements

(photo: Virojt Changyencham via Getty Images)

For more than two months our daily life has revolved around information about the coronavirus and the Covid pandemic – 19 . The news – and the hoaxes – are many and sometimes it is difficult not only for the general public, but also for scientists, to understand how much credit should be given to information based on hypotheses still to be proven. This is also the case of the hypothesis – hypothesis, in fact – that vitamin D has a protective role against the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health has included the news among the 65 most common hoaxes (here the list, vitamin D at the number 40). This is because, the ministry explains, there is no scientific evidence to prove this role. And the same goes for the vitamin C , always on this list of fake news.

Today, however, something seems to change, given that a study conducted by Northwestern University would show a potential association between higher levels of vitamin D and a reduced lethality rate of Covid – 19, i.e. the presence of less serious infections. When we speak of higher levels we mean normal, when that is there is no deficiency of vitamin D, which is instead a frequent condition in the general population.

The study provides some interesting first data, which must however be supported by other tests. The research is not yet peer reviewed but is available in preprint on medrxiv . The results could open new ways of research to better understand what is the link between vitamin D and inflammation in infection Covid – 19 and find out more about the disease . Let's see what the study says and how to interpret the results.

I study

Scientists have collected and analyzed data from thousands of confirmed Covid cases – 19 of patients in several countries (including France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland) on the date of 20 April 2020. They then calculated the lethality rate, an element much discussed by scientists since it is provisional , making the relationship between deaths and total cases.

The authors then studied a way to relate the levels of vitamin D with these infections: in the article, in fact, they clearly specify that understandably I do not have the information on vitamin D in Covid patients – 19. For this, instead they used the levels of Pcr (reactive protein c, index of inflammation that rises also in the coronavirus) in the sick. This is because, as they explain in the paper, scientific studies have shown in the past that there is a relationship between the amount of vitamin D in the blood and the value of Pcr. However, not having the values ​​of vitamin D and relying on previous research is an “important limit” of the study , as the authors themselves write in the discussion of the results. For this reason, more research will be needed to prove and be able to say that vitamin D actually has a role.

The results

Returning to the study, the analysis carried out shows that vitamin D could play a role, because the risk of having a Covid infection – 19 serious among those who have a significant deficiency of this component is of the 17, 3% against 14, 6% of those who have normal levels of vitamin D – which corresponds to a reduction in the risk of a Covid form – 19 serious about 16% . Therefore it would not avoid contagion but would reduce the severity of symptoms.

Vitamin D, a possible explanation

The results, therefore, show that it is possible to imagine the presence of some link. The researchers tried to better understand the underlying mechanisms, building on several previous studies. The link between vitamin D and milder infections is to be found in the immune system, according to the authors. In fact, in seriously ill patients, the immensely alarmed and hyper-reactive immune system produces the so-called cytokine cascade (of which we have already spoken), proteins that trigger a strong inflammatory response and that in patients hospitalized with Covid – 19 are high. This cascade of cytokines – therefore inflammation – seems to be one of the main elements that contribute to make serious and potentially the disease is fatal. According to the authors, vitamin D would prevent the immune system from becoming hyper-reactive ( and produces damage greater than the advantage), helping to regulate the levels of cytokines and therefore inflammation. In addition, it could also potentiate the innate so-called innate which appears to protect us and mitigate infections caused by various pathogens.

For us: how to interpret the news

The results are of interest but are still preliminary, since based on a statistical investigation and on parameters (such as the lethality rate) yet to be confirmed. “Although I believe it is important for people to know that a vitamin D deficiency could play a role in mortality, we should not give vitamin D to everyone.” , said Vadim Backman , who coordinated the study. “This requires further studies and the hope is that our work will stimulate interest in this sector. The data may also clarify the mechanism linked to lethality, which, if demonstrated, could lead to considering new therapeutic targets “. In short, the same authors explain clearly that we must not go to buy supplements , but that the result intends to turn attention to the mechanisms of inflammation in Covid – 19 and on future studies on vitamin D.