coronavirus,-doubts-about-the-english-study-that-indicates-5.9-million-infected-people-in-italy

Epidemiologists and mathematicians of Imperial College London estimate that the real infected in Italy, including asymptomatic, could be around 6 million. But according to some Italian scientists the number is unlikely to be so high

Now on the subject of coronavirus we give the numbers . Not only the daily ones of the Civil Protection , with the new positives, the healed and the deceased, but also those of the potential infected , which, as epidemiologists agree, are certainly more than those actually detected by the swabs. But how long? Whenever possible, a method of knowing, not now but perhaps further on, could be the measurement of specific antibodies for the new coronavirus in a representative statistical sample, as already explained. In the meantime, more than one research team is trying to provide an estimate . It being understood that mathematics is of great help in this situation, no model and no statistical sampling will be able to obtain estimates that are exactly the same as the real ones.

Italy, 5.9 million infected?

Today a new study of the Imperial College of London ( Icl) proposed one of these models by estimating through complex mathematical calculations that the potential infected (the people tested positive, including all asymptomatic) could be about 5.9 million people, the 9.8% of the population . The study was released by the Oms Collaborating Center for Infectious Disease Modeling , WHO support center which has home to Imperial College London. The study also estimates that with the restrictive measures put in place in 11 European countries have avoided well 120 thousand deaths, of which about 38 thousand in Italy. But the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – as well as some Italian physicists who commented on the study – disagrees on the potential number of infected people. Here because.

What the London study says

We specify that the English study, carried out by epidemiologists and mathematicians , is a statistical survey which intends to provide a hypothesis on how many could be infected. Analyzing the progress of the epidemic in Italy and other European countries, the scientists considered how the net reproduction rate (the number of people that each patient can infect) changed also on the basis of powerful restrictive measures . That in our country on the dates of March 4th (closing of the schools), of the 9th and of the 11 March (the complete lockdown). Based on these dates and these restrictions, researchers have estimated, applying a complex mathematical model, how many could be the real positives in our country (and in other countries). The Italian population affected, even with mild or absent symptoms, could range from 3.2% to 26% , although the most probable estimate reported in the study is 9.8% . Percentage, the latter, which is equivalent to approximately 5.9 million positive people – while if you take the lower percentage, 3.2%, would speak of 1.9 million people.

Discordant opinions

The virologist Roberto Burioni , on the front line throughout the l epidemic of Covid – 19 , relaunched the study on his Twitter profile. However, not everyone agrees, at least on the number of people infected (there are no comments on the deaths). Gianni Rezza , epidemiologist and head of the infectious diseases department of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), official figure of the ISS, in the foreground during the whole emergency since January 2020, is not d agreement on the evaluation of Imperial College London. The expert commented to AdnKronos explaining that believes “really unlikely” that about 10% of the Italian population has had or has the new coronavirus. The expert points out that the current numbers are certainly underestimated , but probably of a factor 10. And multiplying the positive ascertained – which are about 70 thousand – by a factor 10 you would get to 700 mila and not to 6 million, as speculated by colleagues in London.

Furthermore, the English estimates concern the whole Italian territory and therefore it should be imagined that, although the infection mainly affected the north of the country, there have been many silent cases also in the rest of the peninsula. And this is also quite unlikely, according to Rezza. Therefore, without prejudice to the esteem towards the statistical skills of the ICL experts, the epidemiologist underlines that at the moment there are no practical findings than assumed.

The Italian physicist also has the same opinion Peter W. Kruger, Who studied the model and assumptions of the English study. Kruger motivates doubts in a public post on Facebook, in which he explains that 6 million infected people could be too high a estimate .

According to the scientist, some of the hypotheses underlying the study do not take into account parameters which could change the results. For example, researchers only considered the impact of national measures and not those antecedents applied to individual northern provinces most affected, which are also the measures that would have had, according to him, the greatest impact in reducing the number of cases. And this could have influenced both the estimate of how the value of the net reproduction rate has changed and therefore the number of the potential infected .