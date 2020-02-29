coronavirus,-elena:-«leave-the-masks-to-us-immunodepressed»

«Hi, I'm an immunodepressed during the first epidemic of the contemporary world. Yes, I belong to that category of “people at risk” that you see mentioned in the articles of these days. I know you are afraid, but rest assured: it is now clear that the Coronavirus will not nothing to you who are well, while it could do much harm to those who, like me, have immune defenses under their feet due to chemotherapy or the like “.

It is a heartfelt appeal that of Elena Vaccari who entrusts Facebook his words against the raid of disinfectants and masks made out of fear of coronavirus these days in Italy.

It is an appeal for people who, like you, really need these principals and cannot find them.

«I write because I am a bit upset by what I see happening in Italy, a country that I have left many times but where I then went back to live” forever “, a” forever “that has taken on a different meaning from when, 2 years ago, I was diagnosed with leukemia . Italian friends, please, enough with the complaints and controversies … enough with the raids of disinfectants and masks “at random” … pharmacies also respond to those who, like me, really need it, who “are not found anymore” : but does it seem appropriate to be pitied like this? “.

His request is to seek a measure in the panic unjustified. “I ask all of you a little more civic sense, and goodwill, to make things better in the coming days. If you have to give up some of your habits to contain the spread of the virus, don't make it a tragedy. I, and all the other members of the group “people at risk”, will be grateful to you “forever” “.

Virologists and infectious disease specialists have been remembering for days that masks are not needed by those who have no symptoms of the disease. Hygiene experts say the first thing to do is wash your hands well, but soap and water are enough.

