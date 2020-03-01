coronavirus:-emergency-doctors-and-resuscitations,-coronavirus-hospitals-in-lombardy

A study published in The Lancet highlighted how Covid's lethality 19 is not very high, but re-reads the efficiency of the health system that is ready to fight it . In China, mortality is 0.7% in the best equipped regions and 2.9% in the provinces around Wuhan where the infection has been very rapid and the number of patients is very high.

In summary, it is necessary to have the opportunity to treat the most seriously ill (the 10 %) in the intensive care and intensive care units . In Italy there are 5 intensive care beds.

090. And even if the blockade of non-urgent interventions in Lombardy has increased the wards' capacity to accommodate Covid patients by 7-8% 19, the concern is saturation intensive care.

For now the problem has been buffered in some cases by opening new sections of intensive care by bringing together other wards, in others by moving the sick from the most suffering hospitals to wards in other cities. The hospital in Lodi that received 51 serious patients in one day transferred the most serious cases to the Niguarda in Milan. And if for now there are no transfers of patients from Lombardy to other regions, the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini yesterday made himself available to welcome patients from outside the Region. For healed and quarantined patients, from Tuesday 3 March they will be welcomed by the former military hospital of Baggio , while the Councilor for Welfare of Lombardy Region, Giulio Gallera revealed: «Imagine not only that we have departments dedicated to coronavirus cases, but we really want to identify some aids hospitals where to place patients with coronavirus “.

One of the crucial aspects is also the lack of staff, also because over 10% of the infections in Lombardy concern their own healthcare personnel now in quarantine. In Lombardy it is proposed to summarize retired doctors and nurses and so in Cremona a tender has been issued to recruit nurses and resuscitators . «With the cuts to health care we have lost 5-6% of specialists in 5 years» Alessandro Vergallo, president of the Association of resuscitating anesthesiologists, told La Repubblica Italian hospital (Aaroi-Emac). «Today we are close to the limits».