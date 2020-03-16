coronavirus-emergency:-the-«gf-vip-4»-closes-early

It was inevitable that sooner or later it would happen, especially at a time when many programs stop to ensure the security of the crew and the entourage: the fourth edition of Grande Fratello Vip will not close on 27 April as announced, but about a month earlier. To communicate it to the “Vipponi” it is the same Big Brother through an official communication: «We inform you that the Big Brother has decided to arrive until the beginning of April, returning to its initial configuration “.

There is no certainty on the date, also that it seems that the final can be played on April 8 in keeping with the original plan, i.e. the length that was planned at the beginning of the program.

Everything will be fine ♥ ️ #GFVIP pic.twitter.com/GnHKUBUdFD – Big Brother (@GrandeFratello) March 15 , 2020

The period, however, is so uncertain that it is not excluded that the decision may still be questioned to ensure the safety not only of the competitors, but also of the entire technical cast, from the cameramen to the directors, who works every day to ensure the airing of the program. «We will give you account, from now on, of all this giving you the opportunity to speak with your loved ones. We will show you what the Italians are doing and we will continue to give you information on the evolution of the situation. The public loves you and follows your story, attentive as never before and thanks to you, it has the opportunity to relax, try to smile, get excited »is always read in the communication read aloud by Adriana Volpe, Antonella Elia and Fabio Testi.

Many thanks to all healthcare professionals ♥ ️ #GFVIP pic.twitter.com/W8StDgO3nW – Big Brother (@GrandeFratello) March 13, 2020

The Big Brother , given the exceptional nature of the event, transgresses one of its fundamental rules by allowing tenants to interact with the outside world to ensure that their families are well. Someone was ironic that the survival of the bloodline will be ensured by the competitors of the Gf Vip which, thanks to the total and total isolation, prevent contagion by not coming into contact with anyone from outside the house. However, the shutdown of entertainment on TV, which saw the suspension of several successful shows, from Verissimo at Test of the Cook , causes in viewer a sense of bewilderment which is now averted only by the evening of Amici and right from Gf Vip . During the last live, Alfonso Signorini indicated the need to provide an escape to the spectators : a sacrosanct principle that we too have always underlined even if, at this point, it is right to allow competitors to live the quarantine in their own way. «Let's have fun, now we have to have fun. These are the last days, let's play and make a mess »Patrick Ray Pugliese hopes: if not now, when?

