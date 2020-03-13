coronavirus-empties-cities:-rome-as-we've-never-seen-it-before

The coronavirus gives a new look at the main Italian cities. He shows us empty, silent, almost without smog. Like Rome, the eternal city that on the second day of restrictions explodes in all its splendor. Sunny, orderly, melancholic.

We are told by the shots of the photographers who are capturing the unique moment we are experiencing in these hours. And here is the Colosseum appearing in all its majestic beauty, Piazza Navona, the obelisk in Piazza del Popolo. And again the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum, St. Peter's square.

Rome happens as in Milan , where the images of empty Piazza del Duomo traveled around the world and were the first to tell about the isolation that was about to involve our whole country. Now let's enjoy these images, let's look at them with that calm we never have. In the desolation they communicate, a message of hope is hidden. That of all the people who remain at home today, to stop the epidemic and return to live the cities soon, with their orderly chaos.

Many unpublished images also arrive from (Florence) . These are those taken by the photographer Damiano Fedeli along the streets of the Tuscan city, every day crowded with tourists, students, artisans and citizens.

Now, let's enjoy the show, even if from the window.

