coronavirus,-even-boris-johnson-is-positive

After the royal family, with the Prince Charles in isolation after the positive test, the coronavirus also affected Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the Covid test – 19 and is in self-isolation. The premier, as reported by the Reuters agency, has “developed mild symptoms” over the past few years 24 hours and after these the swab was made.

« I am in self-isolation », he said, «but I will continue to guide the government's response, by videoconference , in the fight against this virus “.

Just Wednesday 25 he had been in Parliament to answer the majority questions and answers and opposition as usual. There is, at the moment, no news on the health of his partner Carrie Symonds who is pregnant.

In Britain there have been 11. 658 confirmed cases of coronavirus . The dead are 578. The positives also include the Prince of Wales currently in solitary confinement in Scotland, not Queen Elizabeth who continues her sovereign duties from Windsor, including the weekly interview with Johnson.

The premier had been severely criticized for the first response to the spread of the virus. “May the country prepare to lose loved ones prematurely,” he said adding that there would be no lockdown in the UK . Over the days, its position, which focused on “flock immunity”, changed through the first closings until it reached total closure measures.

