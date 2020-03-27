coronavirus,-even-in-videocall-europe-remains-divided

They split into videocall . Behind a screen and in front of a camera. Angela Merkel hasn't even recovered. He preferred to participate only in audio and leave his institutional photo as a profile picture. After six hours of negotiation, the 27 heads of state and government of Europe broke up with the promise to evaluate new proposals from the ministers of the Economy of all countries in two weeks. Translated: they wasted time. It is the quarantined version of split Europe, instead of the wall there is Skype, instead of the Hymn to joy the streaming of boredom, instead of Maastricht abbreviations like Mes and neologisms like Coronabond.

WHAT IS THE MES

The division starts from these two words and from the use or not that you intend to make of them. And from the virus, of course. Mes stands for European Stability Mechanism: it is the European institution that helps countries in difficulty. A sort of common fund, fed with the money of all European nations, which can borrow money from private investors as needed and turn them on loan to countries that for various reasons find themselves in difficulty. A sort of superbanca , which however guarantees low rates to those who at that moment would not be able to obtain them. But the Mes does not do it without asking for anything. In exchange for those loans, he wants structurally reformed countries (almost always unpopular) from the receiving countries to make those countries more economically stable.

I CORONABOND

Now, the Mes would be the ideal way to place the “Coronabonds”, who in turn are the heirs of those famous “Eurobonds” that some states have been asking for for years. They are securities to be put on the market in exchange for money on loan, which however would be guaranteed not by individual states (which may have difficulty repaying debts) but by all European countries: therefore bomb-proof.

THE FRONT OF COUNTRIES ASKING FOR HELP

On Thursday Giuseppe Conte, together with the leaders of 8 other nations (Spain, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Greece, Ireland and Belgium) asked for a very simple thing: the Coronabonds or similar forms of help from the Mes for those European countries most affected from Coronavirus. But without the obligation of particular unpopular reforms, as happened in the past. Because we are in an emergency, because the economy is already on its knees and countries like Italy at the moment cannot, must not worry too much about the public debt and the parameters of the fiscal compact. It is not a time. Now we need to be united, share the price of the pandemic and help everyone, as if we were coming out of a war. He also claimed accounts in good standing of Italy, which closed the 2019 with a ratio deficit / GDP only at 1.6% , first class stuff. In short, he continued, we are not talking about helping a country that made the donkey, but one that has been blamelessly struck most of all by a “shock of an unpredictable epoch-making impact”.

THE COUNTRY FRONT AGAINST THE CORONABOND

Across the screen, leaders of other stricter public finances responded that no. It is not possible to give unconditional help and if there are other tools. No mention of Coronabond for now . Among them, the leaders of Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland, countries much less affected by the Coronavirus. At least for now, the words of the ex-president of the ECB Mario Draghi, according to which we must activate the emergency mode, help each other and “pay no attention to the increase in public debt” have been of no use.

EUROPE DISUNITED

Someone more daring thinks of a first step towards a part of budget common among European nations, someone else to joint projects for health or defense of employment. Someone else, on the side of the screen, is not a thing. Meanwhile, everyone does it by themselves: Germany's mobility 550 billions, France spends 45, the ECB puts it 750. Never before so disjointed and so kneeling in the history of Europe. The Italian prime minister whispered it: if these aids fail, the EU is a finished project. The cure for the pandemic is perhaps the biggest challenge in European history, in which we will understand what the EU and its Euro are. Whether a solidarity union or a combination of loneliness. We will begin to understand it in two weeks, always in a videocall.

