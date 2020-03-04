coronavirus-explained-in-mathematics:-the-epidemic-in-italy-is-still-in-its-early-stages

The estimates are the result of analyzes conducted by the biologist Enrico M. Bucci, together with the physicist Enzo Marinari and with the supervision of Giorgio Parisi. As of March 2, the time that doubled the cases is just over 2 days. And you don't have to let your guard down, that's why

(photo: ArtistGNDphotography via Getty Images)

A biologist and two physicists and that's it. Three Italian experts, the biologist Enrico Bucci , together with the physicist of Wisdom Enzo Marinari and under the supervision of the physicist Giorgio Parisi , have analyzed the behavior of the new Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus in Italy to better understand what is happening. The epidemic would be still in its initial phase , which is why the guard level must be maximum. The results are reported in a technical analysis published on March 2 on the page Bad scientists of Enrico Bucci, author of the book of the same name, who is a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia.

The “ doubling time “and other measures

Based on the data disclosed by the Civil Protection, the experts carried out an investigation and produced some graphs that show the trend of the spread of the new coronavirus . In particular, taking only severe cases, those in intensive care, and deaths, from 24 February to March 1, the three scientists showed that the time in which cases double is just over 2 days (2, 4 days). Below the doubling time chart.

(photo: screenshot of the graph taken from the analysis of Enrico M. Bucci together with Enzo Marinari and the supervision of Giorgio Parisi)

In another graph, then, the authors showed the trend of critical cases, deaths, hospitalized patients and positive for the new coronavirus, which is exponential, therefore very rapid, for last days, from 24 February to March 2nd. But that of course will be able to slow down (and probably will happen so) within a week or two, as soon as the effects of the measures taken can be observed. As of March 2, the trend resembles that observed in South Korea , which has 4. 335 cases (see the map of world contagion), second only to China, while we are the third country in the world by number of infected people.

Coronavirus in Italy, “we are in the initial phase”

“In northern Italy, an epidemic is currently in full development in its initial phase of exponential growth ”, they write in the document published on March 2. “Growth on which the effects of the containment measures implemented are not yet reflected” . While the effects and effectiveness of these restrictions “can be assessed no earlier than a week, given the incubation and development times of the viral load in newly infected subjects “. The incubation, in fact, can go up to 14 days and cases that are emerging today refer to people infected even a week or two ago, before the current measures had been taken to contain the epidemic, from the quarantine and the isolation to the contact tracing , until diagnosis and treatment of the sick.

The recommendations of the scientists

On the basis of the data, the experts also provide indications on the individual behaviors to be adopted to minimize the risks and to favor the containment of the infection. The epidemic is still in its first stage, they write, and for this reason it is very important to reduce the number of contacts potentially at risk to a minimum, especially in the red areas, in Lombardia and in some areas of the Veneto and of the Emilia Romagna.

From teleworking to lesser social contacts

“In this regard, the role of the teleworking , the reduction of unnecessary movements, the avoidance of gatherings, the prolongation of the closure of the schools “, the authors write. “Although these measures cannot, in the long run, prevent the spread of the infection, they can obviously reduce the number of new daily infections, giving way not to overload the health system of even serious patients ”. Widen the extension of the red areas and ask people some social and organizational sacrifices can help save lives, they specify. For this institutional communication and the media “must therefore strongly call upon the individual responsibility of citizens to apply all the suggested measures” , they still write. “And first of all that of the raising of appropriate social barriers referred to in the previous point for those who are in the regions that host verified outbreaks and especially in the big cities of these regions ”.

The identification of cases can also be carried out at best. To study the development of the epidemic and maintain high quality diagnosis “it is suggested to move the second level confirmation from a few central offices to the same peripheral offices “. In this way, according to experts, the new diagnoses could be managed even better, also in view of a scenario in which we are having an ever increasing number of cases.