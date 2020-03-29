coronavirus,-first-“health-hotels”-ready-for-non-serious-patients

Hotels available for covid patients – 19 . There are already many those activated throughout the Italian territory. Some call them “medical hotels” and within them specialized nursing assistance will be guaranteed. all patients.

In Lombardy the first hotel converted for the emergency is the Michelangelo Hotel , near the Central station. We have tried to speak with the management but it is not easy in these busy hours. To facilitate the availability of beds in hospitals, patients who have been discharged from healthcare facilities but are not yet completely “negated” will be hosted here.

“We must think essentially of people,” explained the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala in a social media announcement. “Many Milanese people know the Michelangelo hotel, near the Central station. They are about 300 rooms, it was a hotel already in closing, we take it to make it available to the prefecture and health authority, thinking that it will be useful for those who have to quarantine. This principle of finding spaces and making them available will allow us to take further action in the coming days “.

Inside the Michelangelo Hotel health workers will also find a room available who want to be separated from their families to avoid bringing the virus home, as well as those who are homeless, those temporarily staying in collective structures, and others.

The first “health hotel” was also activated in Emilia Romagna . As explained by the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, «In San Possidonio, in the Modena area, since yesterday the hotel Concordia Hotel is active to welcome only Covid positive citizens 19 but asymptomatic who must respect the quarantine without having the security conditions at home. Constant presence of a healthcare professional. Meals, laundry and cleaning by the companies entrusted with the services of the Ausl of Modena. We want and must be able to take charge of whoever needs to overcome the emergency together “.

Ready the first 300 beds in Tuscany , where they have already been stipulated 14 agreements between hoteliers and the Region. « Who does not have security conditions at home, such as promised, it can already be accepted in one of the 14 healthcare hotels spread throughout the territory of Tuscany », stressed President Enrico Rossi. Healthcare hotels are very important solutions to guarantee isolation and avoid intra-family infection , as well as to lighten the burden on hospitals and ensure an intermediate level of care for Coronavirus patients in safety and isolation “.

