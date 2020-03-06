coronavirus:-food-initiatives-in-milan-to-survive-isolation

There are many riders on the streets of Milan : while bars and clubs are struggling with the fear and prohibitions of the coronavirus, and someone also avoids supermarkets, the delivery compensates leading to home everything we need, or almost. La Fipe, Italian Federation of Public Exercises, tells of losses up to 80% of turnover but in the meantime the e-commerce of consumer goods , according to Nielsen eCommerce tracking, the past week marked a + 56, 8% compared to the same period last year.

Real life slows down, virtual life goes on forward : a few clicks, a smartphone, in a few hours – or less – arrives where you want anything you cannot touch or see for yourself before choosing it. In the Milan that does not stop, the big names in the delivery sector such as JustEat and Glovo are keeping pace, also providing discounts on deliveries , and with they, the premises and the shops try to cope with the crisis.

«The catering department is in serious difficulty, many managers are implementing delivery to try to make a vertical collapse of turnover that no one could have imagined», he explains Lorenzo Ferrari, founder of Ristoratore Top , consultancy and training company specialized in marketing for catering. “It is a solution to face the short term, which also requires an organizational effort, but for now it is the only answer”.

THE DELIVERY MENU ARRIVES BY TAXI

Among the first to offer autonomous alternative solutions to offer its cuisine in Milan even outside the walls of its premises, there is the Japanese restaurant Wicky's Innovative Japanese Cuisine : has introduced a take away service with an ad hoc menu of cold and hot dishes, and a delivery service throughout Milan with delivery between half an hour and an hour which are delivered by taxi (delivery costs 15 euros if you do not exceed the 120 EUR). “We thought – explains chef Wicky Priyan – that this particular moment in which sociality is reduced was the most suitable one to make an additional effort by introducing the take away and delivery service . We move forward with determination and we are regularly open, despite all the precautions that the situation imposes “.

OYSTERS AND CHAMPAGNE AT HOME

I love oyster , online shop of oysters, crudités and fresh fish, after experiencing the express delivery service in January, Coronavirus implemented it in full emergency in order to be able to deliver at home and in 24 hours – in Milan and other areas of Italy – box of sought after aperitifs . There are boxes with fine or raw seafood of all kinds which, if desired, also come accompanied by bottles of champagne. All without the risk of the product being damaged: it comes in triple packaging and delivered by couriers who make a refrigerated shipment.

COCKTAIL & WINE

It is not the only idea for an original aperitif with home delivery: for some time Cosaporto.it, the service that delivers gourmet specialties, together with the desserts of some of the best pastry shops in Milan, flowers, ice cream, wines and other useful ideas to be delivered if you are a guest at dinner, has a gourmet section dedicated to aperitifs where you can choose, for example, from a happy hour from Palermo prepared by Filippo La Mantia and aperitif treats by Roberto Rinaldini .

And if Tannico with the wines of its 2500 cellars remains a point of reference for enthusiasts, there are also delivery services that satisfy those who want an aperitif very, very quickly, such as Winelivery , which brings home wine, beer and spirits, even crushed ice, within 30 minutes. For those who want to try the novelty, there are the Noi Cocktail : cocktail sachets that are poured into a glass full of ice to instantly transform into a Cosmopolitan, a Daiquiri, or any other drink you want while you don't want to go out. Following the same concept, in the boxes of Fratelli Desideri there are instead all the ingredients to prepare cult dishes of starred chefs such as Andrea La Rossa (a star in Alba with his Larossa restaurant) or Christian Milone (one star at the Trattoria Zappatori in Pinerolo), and can also be ordered on Deliveroo. There is also a service for dogs : just born, it's called Dog Heroes and delivery of meals made with fresh ingredients and on plans veterinary nutritionists.

COOKING COURSES ONLINE

If we took advantage of isolation to learn how to cook or try new recipes? Also for this reason the internet is now no more a valid help: the courses of La Cucina Italiana, for example, are now also online and are dedicated to every level or ingredient: pasta, meat , fish, vegetables and desserts, but also pizza. The chefs of the magazine explain each step in video and with practical files, and those who just want to experience how it is can take advantage of the free trial of 14 days.

THE CHEF AT HOME

Aren't the cookers for you? Call a chef at home: with coqus.com or www.chefbooking.com, in a few clicks you can choose a chef specialized in regional, ethnic, fusion dishes.

KINDNESS GENERATES KINDNESS

But while we try to deceive time by eating, there are also those who do not even have time to eat : doctors and nurses are in the front line for this emergency, and to help them there are also the same restaurateurs that the emergency has brought to its knees. The Union of Italian Catering Brands , born in Milan on 24 February from a group of dozens of restaurateurs and chains of the city, in one week has collected 100. 000 euro which he donated to the Red Cross and Anpas who used them to buy sanitary equipment and materials. Eataly meanwhile has launched the initiative Pizza good 2 times : from 9 to 31 March, in Eataly pizzerias all over Italy for each pizza sold Eataly will donate 1 euro to the Sacco in Milan.

The Neapolitan entrepreneur pizzaiolo Nanni Arbellini , on the other hand, decided to give pizzas to doctors and nurses. For days in his pizzerias Pizzium has been delivering them to the volunteers who offer to collect them and take them to their destination in the hospitals that are fighting the Covid emergency 19 in the whole city. «Coronavirus has changed everyday life: I felt I had to do my part for these people who work tirelessly. By giving away simple pizzas, I keep the morale of the guys who work with me high and offer a pretext for a break to those who now don't even have time to breathe. I did it because kindness generates kindness: a positive gesture serves everyone, now we need love “. In the gallery some news to try

