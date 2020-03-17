coronavirus:-from-holland-a-treatment-to-hope-to-neutralize-it

A monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing the new coronavirus has been developed in the Netherlands. But it will still take a long time to demonstrate its real efficacy and safety in humans

(photo: John Moore / Getty Images)

Goes straight to the surface of the new coronavirus , managing to neutralize it . It is a monoclonal antibody newly developed by the team of researchers of the University of Utrecht , in the Netherlands, according to which the potential treatment is able to recognize the protein spike , i.e. the protein that the virus uses to attack human respiratory cells. “This antibody” , reads in the study, “has the potential for Covid prevention and treatment – 19 “. The research, we specify immediately, has just been published on the preprint website BioRxiv and is now waiting for review by experts for its publication. It goes without saying, therefore, that you need caution : contrary to what many have said, this monoclinal antibody specialized against the coronavirus is not at all ready for use.

In the study, the researchers, coordinated by Chunyan Wang , have observed that the preparation is able to bind to the protein spike , preventing it from attaching to cells and thus making it impossible for the virus the entrance within them and, consequently, its replication. However, the researchers themselves point out, much more studies and many months will be needed for the monoclonal antibody to be available: in fact, it will have to undergo numerous other tests before it can prove its efficacy and safety in humans . But not only that: it will also take time to make it available on a large scale. “We don't want to generate false expectations” , the researchers comment. “It is a promising first step, but it is too early to talk about its potential effectiveness in humans. Our research is now being reviewed by an important scientific journal. “

Although targeted drugs and vaccines against the new coronavirus are not yet available , the scientific community continues its research at record rates, while we turn to drugs already available . Recall, in fact, that among the therapeutic options that are giving better results there are drugs that although developed for other diseases have also proved to be helpful in the treatment of Covid – 19 . The first is the remdesivir , the experimental anti-viral against the ebola . As we told you, in fact, this drug is proving to be among the most effective in treating the most serious cases of infection with coronavirus and only a few days ago Italy has taken part in two new studies to evaluate their efficacy and safety. Furthermore, another promising drug is tocilizumab , a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis , which has been included in the treatment guidelines for the most severe cases of Covid – 19 from the Chinese National Health Commission . A few days ago, the company that produces it, Roche, offered to donate it to all the hospitals on the peninsula that request it.