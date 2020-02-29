coronavirus,-from-today-the-swab-only-for-those-who-have-symptoms

The swab to detect the new coronavirus will be made only to those who are symptomatic. Here's why the ministry's decision and what it will entail

(photo: Matteo Nardone / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Notify only the symptomatic cases : this is the new decision taken by the health authorities, which will change the panorama of the data on the epidemic in Italy (here a map of the infection). In practice, only those with symptoms will be subjected to the buffer to detect the new coronavirus and if positive it will be counted in the sick, while those who are asymptomatic will not be subjected to the test and therefore will not be included in the calculation. The announcement, which came from the Health Council, organ of the Ministry of Health, changes the scenario of the diagnosis. That's how.

Swabs only for the symptomatic ones

The decision is to swab only symptomatic people. “The risk of contagiousness is high in symptomatic subjects while it is markedly lower in asymptomatic subjects” , he has declared Franco Locatelli , president of the Superior Health Council, during the Civil Protection conference, “and this supports the choice to reserve the execution of the swabs only for symptomatic subjects, also because we are still in a pandemic period of other viral infections [come l’influenza] and therefore these must also be excluded, before proceeding with the production of tampons “. And adds that in the 95% of cases the swabs were negative.

An appropriate choice

But counting only symptomatic cases will bring benefits? But are there any cons of this measure? “ Premising that in a theoretical situation the ideal would be to be able to carry out tests extensively, even to those who are asymptomatic, in order to have a picture of what as detailed as possible , explained to Wired Massimo Andreoni , director Scientific of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, “the decision taken by the authorities is in my opinion opportune and adequate” .

This is because, explains the expert, in the face of a health system which in certain cases and in certain areas may risk the overload and the presence of resources however not unlimited, it is good to focus on those who present symptoms. And this could bring benefits both for the health of the individual and for the community. “In an epidemic phase like this – continues Andreoni – the decision taken could favor a better containment of the virus “. The idea, as the expert makes clear, is that this even more approach can help you focus and treat the sick better. And, given that those who have symptoms are more contagious, to put in place all the tools to avoid the transmission of the virus and therefore to contain the epidemic.

The numbers of the epidemic

But don't you risk losing some details and some numbers? “This is possible – clarifies Andreoni – if we think, for example, of the a posteriori estimates, once the epidemic is over, of its lethality. Estimates that are made having not only the number of deaths but also the total number of infected people “. However, continues the expert, this speech is valid in a purely theoretical situation . And the specialists also took this into account and weighed everything on the scale, which still leans towards the choice to consider only the symptomatic for the test. Also in other European countries and outside Europe, moreover, the problem of the possible underestimation due to the fact that asymptomatics are not considered could be the same. “After all, an element that has helped to turn the spotlight on the epidemic in Italy – adds Andreoni – is perhaps precisely the capillarity with which the tests were carried out that allowed to detect many infected people ” .

A clear picture

Furthermore, the expert explains that especially at the beginning we proceeded by testing all the people considered at risk even if asymptomatic and that this allowed us to have a fairly clear photograph of the new coronavirus, while now the priority is definitely to focus about who has symptoms . “Always remembering that the measures for those who have come into contact with the infected remain the same indicated by the Ministry of Health” , concludes Andreoni, “and that the contagion of the coronavirus by asymptomatic it's very rare”.