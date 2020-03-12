coronavirus,-giorgia-palmas-and-filippo-magnini-postpone-the-marriage

Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini were supposed to get married in late March, and Elena Barolo to witness them. But the time of the wedding, in the quarantine stasis, has been abolished. And there is no VIP that can make an exception. Thus, the couple made clear their intention to postpone their marriage and, in doing so, used an extraordinary dose of common sense.

«We should have joined in marriage in late March, but everyone's health comes first», they said, in an interview released to Who . “We have waited a lifetime to meet, we can still wait,” said Magnini and Palmas, whose mutual love was able to touch each other during a recent episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

On TV the swimmer, linked to the former vellum since March of 2018, told of his dark period, following the doping charges. A period in which the companion, and future wife, brought light and serenity. Magnini, in recalling the attentions of Giorgia Palmas , used sweet words. «With her, Giorgia, I totally opened up: she knows every wound of my path . I have rarely slept, there has been a lot of crying and pain. I want to advise you to keep people like her close, because there will always be “.

