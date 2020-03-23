World

Coronavirus, Giovanni Rana increases employee salary by 25%

March 23, 2020
Here, it is in moments like these that some entrepreneurs are made of fabric. Giovanni Rana , president of the homonymous specialized Veronese pasta factory in fresh pasta, it launched an extraordinary plan of salary increases for 2 million euros, as a special recognition of the commitment of 700 employees present in the five plants in Italy who are guaranteeing continuity in food supplies during the coronavirus emergency.

Which means, going into the concrete, that there is talk of a salary increase of 25% for each day worked and a ticket extraordinary monthly of 400 euro for babysitting expenses.

The plan, which runs retroactively from March 9, will also cover the month of April.

Giovanni Rana has also decided to take out an insurance policy for all employees, including those in smart working, in the event of contagion from Covid – 19, to complement the strengthening of the safety and prevention procedures already implemented by the company.

