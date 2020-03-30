coronavirus:-gordon-ramsay-closes-restaurants-and-dismisses-500-employees

Like all chefs also Gordon Ramsay , in full Coronavirus emergency, had to close his restaurants to respect the London lockdown, but did not just lower the shutters: he also fired 500 employees of his 12 premises in the city , including the starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Pétrus . 500 people including cooks, waiters, dishwashers, who will only be paid until 17 April and now they have no certainty about the future.

A deliberate decision in a meeting with the top management of his staff, after all, Ramsay made it official with an email sent to everyone in the rain, without giving guarantees to summarize them once the restaurants – post-emergency – are open.

The lifelong collaborators were speechless: « We all worked so hard for Gordon Ramsay and got rid of us when we needed his support most» , his former chef Anca Toropu told the Daily Mail. “Many staff members remained in tears at the way he treated us. There were no warnings. It was so brutal. “

All this happened a few hours later a message of solidarity written by Ramsay on Instagram : a letter addressed ” to the whole Ramsay family ”in which the chef announced the closure of the premises from March 21 everyone to stay at home for their own safety and to support each other to face the difficult moment.

The star chef certainly does not lack the means to support the employees who allowed him to build his empire: his assets amount to beyond 140 million pounds . The food critic of The Guardian Marina O'Laughlin, in fact, wrote to him in a tweet: «Once again, the multi millionaires do not put their hand to their wallet» . « Clearly you have never managed a business, and despite the difficult times for everyone you hide behind your pathetic tweets , calm down! »replied the chef, continuing with other tweets in the same style, decidedly inelegant.

READ ALSO

Cocaine in the restaurant: Gordon Ramsay tells the whole truth

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: the shops that deliver the groceries