coronavirus:-“gray's-anatomy”-closes-early

The emergency forces not only the sets to close, but also the TV series to end prematurely, before reaching an adequate ending. It happened, among others, to NCIS and Chicago Fire , and, now, also in the sixteenth season of Gray 'Anatomy , which will stop its run on April 9, four weeks earlier than what was initially decided by ABC and showrunner Krista Vernoff. The series, in fact, should have developed in 25 episodes, but the stop imposed by the production to contain the contagion made it impossible to continue shooting: the last act, titled Put on a Happy Face , the 11 May on Fox Life in original language with subtitles, given the closing of all gl dubbing studios.

Waiting to understand if the four remaining episodes to be filmed will be incorporated in the next season or completely eliminated to trace a new narrative path, it is certain that Grey's Anatomy will continue also next year , although many rumors say that this may indeed be the last. The news, of course, is neither confirmed nor denied, leaving a glimpse open to all fans who have been following the medical drama of Shonda Rhimes for more than fifteen years, increasingly launched in the television universe also thanks to the success of Station 19 , the spin-off of Grey's Anatomy also renewed for a fourth season.

It is the time of adaptation and compromise, of the need to adhere to a new normality and to accept the nature of things even when this is unpleasant and uncontrollable: it never happened that Gray 'Anatomy stopped without transmitting the ending to which the writers had thought, but not there is no other choice. Understanding if Put on a Happy Face , which will be directed by Deborah Pratt and written by Mark Driscoll, it will make the audience satisfied is a bit difficult to say, but certainly there was no other way to end a season that, inevitably, nobody will forget (also for Alex Karev's exit) .

