coronavirus,-“gray's-anatomy”-donates-its-props-to-“real”-doctors

The choice of Grey's Anatomy was the first of many. The production of the show, the best known of the medical drama still on the air, has decided to donate most of the props to the American structures involved in the fight against Coronavirus. «A Station 19 (spin-off of the tv series, editor's note ), we were lucky enough to have about three hundred of the highly sought after N masks 95, which we wanted to give to the fire station of the city of Ontario and the one present in the Loz Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, “he explained Krista Vernoff, screenwriter of Grey's Anatomy , telling how the initiative did not stop at the now unavailable masks.

View this post on Instagram “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID 19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude A post shared by klaw (@ karen.ll.law) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12: 27 pm PDT

The production of the show has decided, in fact, to donate gloves in latex and the uniforms used on the set. What, this, which has stimulated other productions to make similar choices. The Good Doctor is The Resident, how Grey's Anatomy , have decided to give their medical-health material to professionals in the sector . To benefit from it, as confirmed via Instagram by the rheumatologist Karen Law, was the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta . «To all the team of The Resident , thank you for this generous donation of gowns, masks, gloves, all that can be used by our health workers to take care of the community during the Covid epidemic – 19 ” published the doctor online, before another production, New Amsterdam, announced his good deed.

Browse gallery

« New Amsterdam donated stocks of masks, gloves, clothes and other useful items to the New York State Department of Health, “NBC spokeswoman Sharon Pannozzo said.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

«Alex Karev will not return». Krista Vernoff breaks the silence