coronavirus,-harry-and-meghan-“stuck”-in-vancouver:-now-it's-really-isolation

For weeks, when it comes to Meghan Markle and Harry of England , one of the most used words is « insulation »: both as regards the feeling proven by Sussex during the last months in the royal family, both as regards future projects, far from the real roles . Today, unfortunately, with the coronavirus which is raging all over the world, it is spoken in different way of “isolation”.

The English prince and the former American actress, in fact, are « blocked »in their villa on Vancouver Island : as reported Page Six, the two are returned just in time from London , because today – 17 March – Canada decided to close the own borders to try to stem the pandemic. Meghan is back on Tuesday evening , immediately after Commonwealth Day , while Harry took a flight Thursday morning.

«Borders closed to all foreigners , with exemptions for residents, US citizens, diplomats and other groups. aggressive measures to stop the contagion “, announces the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from quarantine. His wife Sophie , in fact, tested positive for the covid – 19: «The Sussex are worried for her because she is one of them dear friend », some sources reported.

In the meantime also Meghan's best friend , Jessica Mulroney , celebrated her 40 years in home isolation: « Quarantined birthday », he wrote on Instagram. Family life , therefore, for her but also for Harry and Meghan who – albeit anxious for the development and evolution of the virus – they will spend these days together with the son Archie and they will begin to select the plans for the future.

The options on the table are not few.

