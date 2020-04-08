coronavirus-has-been-translated-into-music

Through sonification, MIT scientists have discovered how the spars protein of Sars-Cov-2 sounds. Here's how music can help us better understand the new coronavirus

(image: Markus j. Buehler)

One melody of almost two hours strangely relaxing, reassuring. It is the result obtained by Markus Buehler , materials engineer of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mit), and by his collaborators who, through a technique called sonification , have translated into music the protein spike of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 , the one used to infect cells. Simple exercise in style? Absolutely not. According to scientists, this much more intuitive approach than the image of the three-dimensional structure could help to identify drugs capable of blocking the pathogen.

Here, then, is how sounds the new coronavirus.

A symphony of amino acids

A protein is made from chains of molecules that are called amino acids . I am 20 and each one can be assigned a Note. But a protein is much more : the sequences bend, both twist, interact, vibrate. And all this, thanks to artificial intelligences , can be translated into music.

So, for example, to a sequence of amino acids that twists around itself in a structure to propeller will match a rapid , rhythmic succession of notes; to a structure sheet , however, which is more relaxed, will correspond to a slower succession . The vibrational characteristics of the protein structure can also be converted into music, as well as the interactions and three-dimensional folds of the protein.

Combining it all, Buehler explains in an interview for Mit News , here we get a counterpoint , a composition of independent melodic lines.

The music of the coronavirus

It is in this way that Buehler and his colleagues obtained the musical representation of the protein spike of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 (actually the team published a materials engineering study that relies on sonification to identify proteins for sustainable food storage and to synthesize new ones, ed.)

A counterpoint resulted from the “incredibly interesting and really pleasant and relaxing sounds” , which seem to clash with the perception that we have of the virus. Buehler, however, points out that music reflects the deceptive nature of the virus , which hijacks cellular mechanisms for own replication. Music – comments the researcher – “deceives the ear as the virus deceives our cells. He is an invader disguised as a friendly visitor “.

“Through music, we can see protein spike of Sars-Cov-2 from a new perspective and appreciate the urgent need to learn the protein language “.

Music can do

According to the researcher, the translation of proteins into sounds offers the science a different interpretative tool . “Our brains are very good at processing the sound . In one fell swoop, our ears collect all its hierarchical characteristics : intonation, timbre, volume, melody, rhythm and chords ”, explains Buehler. “We would need a very powerful microscope to see the same details in a image and we could never see them all at once. Sound is such an elegant way to access information stored in a protein “.

At a glance , therefore , we could for example compare the structure of the protein spike of Sars-Cov-2 with that of the spike proteins of the coronaviruses of Sars and Mers, evaluating the meaning of the mutations . Or we could study the vibrational characteristics of the protein, which are fundamental for identifying or designing drugs that can block it, and compose an antibody .

“We believe that the analysis of sound and music can help us better understand the material world” , concludes Buehler. “ The artistic expression is, after all, only a model of the world within us and around us” .