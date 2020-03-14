coronavirus,-heidi-klum-from-the-united-states:-“i-have-the-flu,-but-they-don't-let-me-get-tested”

On 10 March, Heidi Klum strolled quietly through the streets of Los Angeles . He was there, as the photos testify, to shoot some episodes of America's Got Talent, the famous American show in which he holds the role of judge. Shortly before filming, however, the supermodel began to feel bad , it was holed up under the covers and – initially – it seemed it was food poisoning .

A few hours later, however, through an Instagram story (resumed and commented later also by ET Canada) , Heidi told his truth: «I have the chills, a little fever , the cough and the stuffy nose », are the words of the star of German origins . “I'm not well, I wish it was only a passing influence but I can't be sure of it . I asked two doctors to get tested for coronavirus , but here there is no there are more. They are almost impossible to find “.

The words of Heidi certainly do not reassure the American people, who in the last hours are living with apprehension the arrival of the pandemic. President Donald Trump declared «the national emergency» , putting on the plate 50 billions of dollars to organize health projects ad hoc and announcing the arrival of 500 thousand tests . «I stayed at home, so I don't risk infecting other people. Do it too. “

The top model's advice is sacrosanto , but – as the world has learned by now – the aspect plus scary of this virus is that it is transmitted with great ease and many people carry it inside even without presenting symptoms . So – even if the show is going on without audience – a stringent protocol would provide for analysis on all the people who have recently been in contact with c on Heidi.

Trump promised a turn in the battle at virus. The Americans – including Klum – await directives .

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Trump announces “the national emergency”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the royals of Europe: between swabs and quarantines