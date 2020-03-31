coronavirus:-here-are-the-graphs-that-confirm-the-increase-in-mortality

A new report of the Rapid Daily Mortality Surveillance System has just confirmed an increase in our country, compared to previous years, especially in the cities of Northern Italy

(photo: Marco Mantovani / Getty Images)

A little over a month after the start of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Italy, a new report photographs the excess mortality in our peninsula compared to past years. To report it is the Rapid surveillance system of daily mortality (Sismg), managed by the Epidemiology Department of the Ssr Lazio , ASL Roma 1 on behalf of the Ministry of Health, which has just released the data demonstrating the increase in mortality, (calculated as the difference between the observed mortality values ​​and the expected mortality values) for all causes since February 1st at 20 last March , compared to the average of the previous 5 years of 19 Italian cities (are the sentinel city on which the survey is based): those of the North , that is Aosta, Bolzano , Trento, Trieste, Turin, Milan, Brescia, Verona, Venice, Bologna and Genoa, and those of the Center-South , including Perugia, Civitavecchia, Rome, Frosinone, Bari, Potenza , Messina and Palermo.

(graphic: Sismg)

(graphic: Sismg)

From the report it emerged that from the beginning of March the increase in mortality , which mainly concerns the elderly, i.e. the age group 75 – 84 years and the over 85 , varies in different cities of the Northern Italy , starting from the two Lombard cities included in the surveillance, i.e. Milan with the 36% and Brescia With the'88% . Furthermore, a significant excess can also be observed in Bolzano (+ 34%), Turin (+ 16%) is Genoa (+ 38%).

(graphic: Sismg)

(graphic: Sismg)

In the cities of the Center-South , where the new coronavirus arrived later, a slight increase in mortality instead emerged between the 16 and the 18 last March, only in the age class 65 – 74 years. Among these cities, therefore, there are no significant increases in mortality, with the exception of Civitavecchia which reports an increase in the 54 %, even if, the experts specify, the data is based on small numbers .

According to what is read in the new report, however, in the months preceding the epidemic of coronavirus , the observed mortality was lower than expected. In particular, it was 6% in the cities of the North and 3% in central-southern cities. Values, the report explains, probably attributable to the lower impact of the seasonal influence and to the particularly mild temperatures and above above climatic averages. “Seasonal variations in mortality such as that observed in winter 2019 – 2020 have resulted in an increase in the pool of more fragile subjects , with a reduced ability to defend the body due to individual factors, such as advanced age and chronic diseases, which have been found exposed to Covid epidemic – 19 from the end of February “, reads the report . “This phenomenon may have increased the impact of the epidemic in the elderly population “. As shown by these two graphs relating to deaths by age and week classes for northern and central-southern cities.

(Photo: Sismg)

(Photo: Sismg)