coronavirus:-here-are-the-recommendations-for-going-to-the-beach

Aperitifs and parties are prohibited and the obligation to keep the safety distance even in the water remains. Here are some simple rules of the Higher Institute of Health on how to behave on the beach

(photo: Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

To go to beach you will need the reservation , aperitifs and parties will be prohibited, and the safety distance must also be kept in water . These are just some of the recommendations just published in the Report on bathing activities in relation to the spread of the Sars-Cov virus 2 of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), addressed to both bathers and plant managers. With the approach of the summer , during which crowds, movements and contacts in the factories are more frequent, equipped or free beaches, the experts of the Covid Environment-waste working group – 19 , in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Inail, the Prevention Coordination of the State Regions Conference, experts from the Harp and other institutions, have proposed real guidelines with the aim of raising the level of safety and keeping under control the health risks associated with the new coronavirus . “These are simple indications , of technical type concerning environmental controls, from the operation of purifiers, to the control of waste water and illegal discharges and of hygienic / behavioral rules to be followed in establishments and free beaches addressed to the managers of the bathing establishments and to the bathers themselves “, specify the experts.

As we have already told you, this will be a summer season abnormal, in which the coronavirus emergency is still ongoing. “It will not be a summer like the others and it is useless to try to chase a holiday at all costs as close as possible to those of previous years” , explained to us Pier Luigi Lopalco , responsible of the Coordination of Epidemiological Emergencies of the Puglia Region. “The social distancing , together with the use of masks and the measure of not creating groups or small groups, they will remain the rule for a while longer ”. In general, however, the theory that the contagion in beach or in sea can occur through tiny particles suspended in the air (aerosol, and not the larger saliva droplets, called droplets) is quite remote. “Already for other viruses and pathogens it has been shown that in summer the transmission is reduced also due to the fact that we spend much more time outdoors and in very ventilated areas” , Roberto Cauda explained to us , director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation. “And this in all probability could also apply to the new coronavirus . “

As for the indications that we will have to follow this summer to go to the beach , the ISS recommends first of all to book access to the factories, possibly by bands hourly, and record attendances, also to trace any contacts following contagions, keeping the list of attendances for a period of at least 14 days (in compliance with the privacy legislation) . In addition, accesses and movements on the beaches must be regulated through dedicated routes , and equipment must be arranged in such a way interpersonal distancing to be guaranteed in all circumstances. Distance, the usual one of at least one meter, which must be maintained between non-cohabiting people even in water . However, access to the beach will be prohibited to those with a body temperature above 37, 5 degrees , and any situation that may create gatherings, such as aperitifs, parties and concerts (except for events listening music, with seated positions).

To those who manage the factories, the ISS recommends disinfecting, at least on a daily basis, the furnishings of the cabins, surfaces and common areas and frequently sanitizing chairs, tables, deckchairs, sunbeds, floating equipment, and toilets. It will also be necessary to provide bathers with disinfectants for hands and staff with disinfectants, masks, face shields, gloves , which must be used in case of close contacts. “In free access environments, such as free beaches, (these measures, editor's note) are difficult to practice “, explain the experts, underlining how in in these cases, the mayors and other competent local bodies will have to apply measures to guarantee risk reduction conditions and to “define supervisory activities on compliance with the measures.

“With over 7. 000 km of coastline and a large number of bathing areas (a quarter of the European total) inhabited by 17 millions of people, who can also double in high season, the risk attributable to seaside tourism can become significant “, reads the report. ISS experts, therefore, want to clarify the importance of individual behaviors , fundamental for controlling the spread of the new coronavirus . For this reason, the ISS reminds some indications for everyone, including respecting interpersonal distancing, following personal hygiene measures, such as washing frequent hands and sneeze or cough into paper tissues or elbows, and use masks when the spacing measures are difficult to maintain.