coronavirus:-here-are-the-shops-that-deliver-groceries-near-your-home

In times of coronaviruses and exits as little as possible and as close as possible, the neighborhood shops are back in vogue. Some of these, given the complex situation, have (or already were) equipped for home deliveries: a pity that we often don't know.

Butchers, greengrocers, bakers: a new possibility has come about for them in these days to get in touch with new customers. It's called I take it home and it is a digital platform, a site in which to find « a large telephone book , a list of neighborhood shops that make home deliveries »he explains Gianluca Paradiso , creator of the initiative developed together with a small group of young digital professionals.

“The idea was born by observing social media. We realized that many people were looking for alternatives to large retailers, they also asked which shops and home delivery shops were in their neighborhood. We therefore thought of a way to collect them in one “place” “.

Many of these small shops don't even have an internet presence. «Some don't even work with a cell phone number, but only with a fixed one. We would like to give help to small businesses which are currently experiencing a serious moment of crisis “.

I take home it affects everyone us right now because we all have to stay home. “But we have thought in particular of those who are unable to shop online and those who do not have to go out because they are part of the most fragile and virus exposed area”.

The mind can create easy associations with the realities that deliver food at home thanks to the so-called riders . But no, it's not about that. « We do not carry out the delivery and do not manage the economic transaction ».

And since the success of the initiative also depends on user reports, the creators of this collaborative aggregator appeal to all to insert the details of the shops with this service. «The shop itself can insert its own references, but we rely heavily on everyone's suggestions, especially in the small towns we rely heavily on. Today (Tuesday 24 March, ed ) is our first day and we are already about five hundred available. We would like that within a week there was at least one shop for each Italian city or town “.

An initiative which affects at least three reasons and which is added to similar projects such as Vicinoesicuro, Iorestoacasa.delivery and others on a local scale. First of all for the record times of realization : a poor week; then for the ease of use which does not require any registration or app; finally for the total gratuity : «We are not even interested in profiling the users who use the site. Today they asked us if we wanted to host an advertising banner of a large company. We said no. “

Since we cannot pretend that the risk of contagion does not end up even in a simple home delivery, the children of I take home have entered a series of recommendations to limit this possibility. Based on information taken from the website of the Ministry of Health, Fipe and AssoDelivery, these simple indications can prove to be quite useful. Which ones are they? Discover them in the gallery and maybe put them into practice for any delivery they make at home .

