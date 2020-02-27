coronavirus,-here-is-the-number-that-will-indicate-the-end-of-the-epidemic

A parameter can tell us if the worst is behind us: it is the number of people that each patient can infect. If this number is less than one, this means that the epidemic is gradually going away. But for now it doesn't seem that we are still in this phase

(photo: Stringer via Getty Images)

When will the new coronavirus epidemic end Sars-CoV-2 in China – and not only, now also in Italy? The experts from all over the world ask this, in addition to the media and the general public, now even more attentive, especially after the emergence of the virus in our country. The news and data are often conflicting or unclear, this is because they are still partial and because the epidemic is not over. But how do you understand if and how much contagions They are decreasing? Here is an element that could make, at least in part, clarity.

The peak, the plateau and the descent

Everyone wants to know how the epidemic is going and when the peak , or the point where the maximum total number of infected people is registered. After this presumably there will be a phase in which this number remains fixed in time (the plateau ) and then it will drop, i.e. not only will there be no new diagnoses but the total number of patients will decrease and the healed will increase. At the moment, also observing the chart and WHO data on the date of 25 February (below), it does not appear that we are still in this phase, given that there are still new cases and the number of infected people is still growing, albeit slightly.

Coronavirus Covid – 2019, global case map (photo: Johns Hopkins Csse)

New daily diagnoses are falling

But everything is happening with less rapidity. It is no coincidence that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , director general of the World Health Organization on the date of 20 February claimed that “data from China continues to show a decrease in new confirmed cases” , although as always this is not the time to let your guard down. However, it is not the total cases that fall, but the new daily diagnoses , so we are not yet in the phase of the descent of the curve describing the epidemic.

Coronavirus, the net reproduction rate

But what can it indicate when we have finally passed the peak (the maximum number of infected) and we will arrive at the descent? There is a key element, which is crucial to understand it, as we read in an article on Business Insider. This is a parameter that we have already talked about (here and here) and it is the number of people that each patient can infect , the so-called basic reproduction number or in Italian net reproduction rate . The idea is that, if the peak has been exceeded, this number must be less than 1. If so, each patient can infect at most another person and often none, and this means that in the long term the infection goes extinct. Conversely, if the number is greater than 1, the disease is still expanding.

From peak to net reproduction rate

But estimating the net reproduction rate is difficult, moreover the number varies depending on the region taken into consideration China or other countries, and also within the China can change). A recent report from the Chinese Disease Control Center reported that the peak in China would be reached on February 1 , although as the Chinese authors write there may be a shot (and therefore the peak would be only the first of two or more peaks).

Searching on Pubmed many studies have estimated the net reproduction rate , which in this case should be less than one , and instead found that it is higher than the unit . However, it must be specified that these searches refer to data from a period prior to publication, therefore they are not updated to current date. In any case, it does not always appear from the data that the epidemic peak has yet been overcome.

The peak, shortly

In short, we are all in suspense. According to physicist Alessandro Vespignani , expert in complex systems and director of the Network Science Institute of Northeastern University in Boston, the peak could arrive in late February or early March, as reported by the Ansa in an interview. While Zhong Nanshan , an epidemiologist known for having discovered the Sars coronavirus, the 11 February stated that the peak could arrive shortly, within the end of the month. For now, however, there are still hypotheses, you just have to wait.