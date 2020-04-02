coronavirus:-here's-how-spike-protein-makes-it-so-contagious

The researchers developed a three-dimensional model of the spike protein, the protein with which the new coronavirus manages to penetrate human cells. The results, therefore, will be invaluable for the development of new drugs

(photo: CDC / API / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The now famous protein spike , the one that allows the new coronavirus to attack and infect human cells, continues to be at the center of the crosshairs of the entire scientific community. In fact, studying it in depth and understanding its mechanisms of action would finally allow us to develop drugs and vaccines effective against the disease Covid – 19 . And today an important step in this direction has been made in the laboratories of the University of Minnesota , where researchers have developed a three-dimensional model of the structure of the spike protein, fundamental to be able to explain the enormous spread of Covid – 19 and to develop potential remedies capable of neutralizing the coronavirus. “In general, by learning what are the structural characteristics of the most important viral proteins that allow the virus to penetrate human cells, we can design drugs that try to block their activity. ”, comments the author of the study Fang Li . The study has just been published on Nature .

To analyze the structure of the protein, the researchers used X-ray crystallography which allowed them to create a three-dimensional model of the structure, investigating how it attaches to human cells. And even if the result is not quite as we would have expected, and it does not look like the new coronavirus as we are used to to see it, this model is very valuable for the scientific community because it allows you to observe how small mutations within the spike protein create different folds and ridges, which change the way the viral particle attaches to receptors in human cells .

(Photo: Shang et al., Nature 2020)

From the analyzes, the researchers found that the new coronavirus has some mutations that form a sort of crest particularly compact on the spike protein, capable of creating bonds with the human receptor four times stronger than those of other coronaviruses. This crest, in fact, is more compact than that of the virus of the Sars , and this could be one of the reasons why the new coronavirus is so highly contagious. “The 3D structure shows that, compared to the virus that caused the Sars epidemic of 2002 – 2003, the new coronavirus has developed new strategies for attaching to the human receptor, including that of form a closer bond “, explained to The Guardian Li. “This link with the receptor can help the virus infect human cells and spread more among humans”.

The new model, the researchers explain, may therefore be useful for the development of drugs and vaccines capable of targeting the spike protein and of neutralize the coronavirus . “Our study can guide the development of monoclonal antibodies which act as a drug to recognize and neutralize the receptor-binding part of the spike protein “, concludes Li. “Or, a part of the spike protein could become the basis for a vaccine” . In this theoretical phase, the researchers conclude, one must still be very cautious: although the model is promising, the study has analyzed only small fragments of the spike protein of the virus and therefore we have a lot of information yet to be discovered.