coronavirus,-high-school-graduation-exam-from-17-june

The school looks towards a new normality . The first step of this long and complicated path is represented by the final exam , which will take place « in presence , starting from 17 on June. ” This is confirmed by Lucia Azzolina , minister of education. “We didn't want to take away from students such an important moment ,” he said. «The Italy that starts again needs prepared young people and State exams are the transition to the adulthood“.

Students will go to class , therefore, but no written evidence, but an hour-long interview “ in safety »: the technical-scientific committee has in fact indicated the rules to minimize the risk of contagion . For example, everyone must wear the mask , both professors, students and staff , but the candidate will be able to remove her during the interview as long as she is seated at the right distance from the commission, therefore at least two meters “.

The minister then widened the horizon to the whole school system and has guaranteed that there will be no failures , except in two cases details: «We follow the principle of do not leave anyone behind . There will be no 6 politician, students will have the right to recover their insufficiencies in September. Only those who have not attended the lessons in the first part of the year or have received measures serious disciplinary “.

The minister finally added a personal consideration on the lockdown of the country which – obviously – has affected schools too: «I am convinced that the government acted “cum grain salis” “, he concludes. «The decision to close the schools was really heavy and the sense of responsibility still requires us not to reopen them, we must think of the common good . A difficult choice, it is true, but that has curbed the infection and has helped to save lives “.

But now the time has come to look ahead : «For school, the restart begins with the state exams. A new phase opens , waiting to bring all the students back to school to September“.

