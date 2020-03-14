coronavirus,-homeless-denounced-because-he-is-not-at-home-…

He could not stay at home, because a house does not have it. A Ukrainian homeless man, with a regular residence permit, was reported by a police station steering wheel di Lambrate “as it did not comply with the provisions of the decree” for the containment of the coronavirus. The man was located in the outskirts of Milan , in via Crescenzago. Usually she attends the day center of the Ronda della charità association, but this week the structure is closed, as confirmed by Magda Baietta, the president.

“Like this citizen, dozens of other homeless people are likely to suffer a criminal complaint,” he explained to Repubblica. “It is absurd, we should help who at this moment is more exposed and in danger, do not cause him judicial damages “.

According to the latest report Istat , 50 thousand people, in Italy, don't have a home. In Milan the third census of racCONTAMI 2018 registered 2. 608 homeless, while in Rome, according to the Istat , there are 8 thousand of them (while the reception facilities have a capacity of 3 thousand places). In addition, other 20 thousand people asked for help with housing problems, 12 thousand live in occupied buildings and around 5 thousand in Roma camps. Where can they go in this emergency phase?

If they ask at Binario 95 , the reception center of Termini Station in Rome: « The homeless people we host tell us: #vorreirestareacasa, but what is my home? ». For this reason, the center launched a campaign, asking everyone for help to continue providing the services, despite the growing difficulties.

“Our reception services are regularly open to give a roof over the head to those who do not have it. Above all, in these days, in addition to responding to basic needs, we try to restore comfort and closeness to those who, without a home and without a family, are currently experiencing moments of particular tension and fear, feeling even more alone ». It is not easy, «because the difficulties are so many , we have to double the operators, increase the cleaning steps , constantly disinfect each surface, and especially the bathrooms and showers, trying to protect “the home of the homeless” as much as possible. At the same time, the protective devices are very expensive when they can be found “.

The invitation is to bring masks, latex gloves and disinfectant gel directly to the Track 95 , or support the center “with an economic contribution that will allow us to cope with the situation and the many unexpected expenses that we are facing to try to bring a little serenity and security in our services”. Binario's appeal 95 is also addressed to public administrations: “We ask the institutions, especially the municipalities, to not leave us alone and start thinking immediately about the possibility of setting up places dedicated to the quarantine of those who do not have a house “.

Yes, because «in the event that only one guest becomes ill, the whole structure could be foreclosed and, if placed in quarantine, the service for other tens of users », they explain from the center. “If the problem extended nationwide among the reception services, dormitories, but also between canteens, orientation counters and low-threshold services, the risk, to be avoided absolutely, would be the temptation to want to close the entire support system to homeless people ». If the reception centers close, 50 thousand people would end up on the street. And they would also be a potential vehicle of contagion.

The good news is that aid is coming in large numbers, as explained by Alessandro Radicchi, president of Binario 95. “We have met with great solidarity since we launched the hashtag. People find it difficult to bring us masks and gels, but they are helping us with many donations to cope with all those expenses that until a few days ago we could not have foreseen at all. Many are asking us how they can offer us their support ». According to Radicchi, “people have understood that homeless people do not belong to a distinct world: we all have to take care of others, and even those who are homeless become someone we need to worry about. This emergency has opened a window of sensitivity. We understand that we are all part of the same family: what happens to one affects the others “.

