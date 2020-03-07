coronavirus:-how-do-controls-and-swabs-work-in-the-rest-of-the-world?

After Italy are France and Germany the two European countries with the highest number of cases, but the management is different from the Italian one as the type of people tested for coronavirus is different.

The world also reacts to the emergency on the basis of the organization of the various health systems, including the USA, where the test costs yes, although not as much as the fake news reported. For now, the winning path seems to be that of China which has chosen total isolation of outbreaks.

ITALY

The costs of the test for the new Coronavirus are borne by the state in the Italian public health system. The test is done only by calling emergency numbers and reporting symptoms, proximity to established cases or passing through areas of the outbreak. The tests are done by laboratories in the area, the ISS checks whether they are positive or negative and then communicates the result to the authorities. They cannot be made or purchased independently. Red zones have been established which could be enlarged. All schools are closed until 15 March.

FRANCE

More than 600 positives with a marked increase in the last few days. It was decided to hospitalize only severe cases. The swabs at the beginning were made only to those who met two concomitant criteria: flu symptoms and return from risk regions. Now the test is also done to those who have had contact with infected people. As in Italy the results within 5 hours. The number of tests made is lower than the Italian one, which has passed the 36 thousand. They haven't made it yet 5000.

The schools were closed in the main outbreaks, all events in the country that involved the presence of more than 5 were blocked. 000 people. France is close to the third phase of the emergency which extends the measures already taken in the outbreaks to the whole country.

GERMANY

Here too more than 600 cases with tests made to anyone who has had certain contacts with Covid patients – 19 or it comes from countries at risk or has obvious symptoms. It is not done for symptoms equal to the flu. The number of swabs is not provided, because if they are negative, the privacy law applies. There are doctors infected in North Rhine Westphalia, the lodigiano of Germany. The Ministry of Health has imposed a ban on the export of all types of masks, breathing masks, protective clothing and sterile gloves.

USA

In February the U.S. Food & Drug administration has authorized the use of two tests for the new Coronavirus. In the first week of March, public health laboratories also began to carry out the tests and the analyzes are not borne by the patient precisely because they are carried out by public health centers (however limited in the USA and not able to cover the entire population). . In total 1. 526 swabs, with 99 infected and 10 dead.

If the test is done privately, the costs are borne by the citizens. For those who have insurance that covers them, these are included, otherwise not. It is the same problem that American citizens have in any medical situation because not all are insured and not all insurances offer full coverage. If the insurance covers the test, it may not cover hospitalization or other expenses and vice versa. And this happens for every disease or medical problem in the United States.

