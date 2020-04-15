coronavirus,-how-it-acts-and-how-in-some-cases-unfortunately-kills

In the case of serious complications and death, does the virus itself or the excessive immune response weigh more? Both, explain the researchers: therapies that affect certain components of the immune system must be studied without turning it off completely

(photo: BlackJack3D via Getty Images)

How does the new coronavirus work in the body and how (and why) in some cases we arrive at death of the patient? These are complex questions, which researchers around the world are trying to answer. And to do this they study the mechanisms by which the virus spreads and attacks the human body. Given that death is always due to cardiovascular arrest, scientists try to understand how much the virus itself destroys the vital organs and how much this effect is due to an immune response excessive.

The answer, explained in an article on Nature , is that, as in many other diseases, the two elements – the attack of the virus and the action of the immune system – are intertwined and it is difficult to attribute a specific weight to each of the two. Based on this consideration, several groups are studying which are the most suitable treatments for clinical trials. The ideal would be a therapy that is able to reduce the immune response in a targeted way but without turning it off completely, also because this (or at least a part) helps the body to defend itself against the advance of the virus.

Coronavirus, the most frequent complications

We know that not everyone develops symptoms and that many have mild manifestations – so much so that the WHO includes well in this group 80% of people tested positive for the virus. However, according to WHO data, there is a percentage of people, about 15%, which has difficulty breathing and needs oxygen, and an even smaller slice (5%) which has very serious manifestations that require ventilation and which in some cases can be fatal. Looking at Italy, the data of 9 April 2020 of the Higher Institute of Health , which carries out continuous and constant monitoring of the clinical information of the deceased, show that the most frequent complications in patients with Covid – 19 who did not make it are respiratory failure in 96, 7% of cases, kidney damage (23, 5%), superinfection (11, 0%) and acute myocardial damage (9.8%). But how do you get to such serious complications until death?

Between virus and immune system

These outcomes are the result of a combined damage between viral and immune action which is not so infrequent, as explained in Nature Rafi Ahmed , virologist and immunologist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. “It is very difficult to distinguish which percentage is due to the virus itself and which to the immune response” , underlines the expert on the article cited on Nature , “but it is almost always a combination of the two elements” . There are some viruses, such as norovirus (which cause gastroenteritis) in which distinguishing is simpler, given that the virus “hits and runs” and the person presents symptoms almost immediately, to be attributed probably to the pathogen itself. While in other cases, as in some coronaviruses, the virus remains silent longer before symptoms appear, and this contributes to a more organized and greater immune response.

The role of the immune system

Studies in patients admitted to Covid – 19 suggest that the immune system has an important role in causing death of the person. In particular, early research in severe patients in China showed that these people had high levels of cytokines , proteins that they can trigger a strong inflammatory response. Including the interleukin 6 , which in turn calls up components of the immune system, including macrophages, that feed inflammation and lung damage. It is no coincidence that several clinical trials, including some in Italy, are testing drugs that act against these same processes – the so-called proinflammatory cytokine storm – and which are already used in autoinflammatory diseases, such as gout ( colchicine ), and rheumatoid arthritis ( tocilizumab ).

The treatments, how to choose them

The drugs that turn off the immune system without distinguishing between its components may not represent an ideal therapeutic route. The steroids and other treatments that affect the immune system, in fact, could attenuate its response but together with this also the body's ability to defend itself against the virus, as warned James Gulley , immuno-oncologist at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. In addition to destroying macrophages, in fact, they could also attack some T lymphocytes that are essential in the fight against coronavirus.

The ideal, therefore, can be read on Nature , could be a therapy that blocks the activity of interleukin 6 and that reduces the flow of macrophages into the lungs, without however acting on other components. These therapies already exist and are the inhibitors of interleukin 6 , including the tocilizumab , approved in China to treat patients with Covid – 19. Aifa has authorized a phase 3 clinical trial with tocilizumab in Italy which is expected to end by mid-May. Also anakinra – like the tocilizumab used in rheumatoid arthritis and authorized for a study by 'Aifa – affects the interleukin 1 and could reduce the immune response without damaging the T lymphocytes. can sing victory and both the efficacy and safety of this and other drugs, which have also given favorable first results, will have to be confirmed by studies.