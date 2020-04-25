coronavirus,-how-it-will-travel-by-plane

How will we travel by plane , while living with the coronavirus? Many, like Emirates, have already started – and the fresh money of the emirs is certainly very convenient – by performing rapid serological tests to the departing passengers with results in a few minutes and imposing several other measures of customer safety. Etihad is also expected to line up later this month. In the meantime, the companies engaged in the preparation of the aircraft are pulling rabbits out of the cylinder in a race against time to give smart and economic solutions to carriers.

IATA, the airline association, calculated losses of 318 billion dollars for the year in course and a halving of growth. International tourism is semi-paralyzed but some destinations – see the Cook Islands – boast that they have achieved a “Covid – 19 free” status and there is It is to be bet that those who manage to organize an efficient arrival control system first – perhaps with fast serological tests – will also be the first to reopen the doors to tourists, combining the need to reactivate local economies with security.

The Italian Aviointeriors has for example made a lot of discussion in recent days with a couple of proposals to guarantee a semblance of social distancing in the narrowest spaces imaginable: those precisely the cabin of an airplane. One is called Janus and, a bit like in some buses, it has an alternating arrangement with the inverted central place, which therefore also functions as a divider between the window and the corridor. The new structure ends with a kind of fence that surrounds the seats in a design that someone has already renamed “yin-yang”. In some ways, you gain a little privacy in an approach that brings the layout closer to that of the business booths. Another idea, lighter, instead foresees to leave everything as it is, installing a divider between the places that reminds a little of the old wall telephone booths: they named it Glassafe .

These, like other ideas, do not seem particularly complex or expensive to implement on planes, in particular of the richer companies and with larger fleets. Certainly the idea of ​​traveling with the empty central seat , a measure that seemed to have gained admirers also in Italy, does not appear viable or, to be honest, particularly sensible. The head of Ryanair , the volcanic Michael O'Leary, has already warned the European health authorities: «We cannot have profits with a filling rate of 66% »he explained, asking that governments possibly pay for the seats left empty, in case they impose similar restrictions. “Even if you do it then the empty seat does not provide any social distancing , so it is a kind of idiotic idea that still gets nothing”. If this idea is not abandoned, the Irish low cost that overturned tourism between the 1990s and 2000s will not resume flying but will wait for traditional companies to fly the white flag after the great chill of world tourism to resume grinding revenue towards the summer of the 2021. As long as you get there with the accounts in order: Ryanair lives in our world, just like all the other carriers.

The maximum standards must obviously be guaranteed for the sanitization of the aircraft, which today are cleaned briefly between one flight and the next and thoroughly only at the end of the daily cycle, of the ventilation and catering.

For the moment, according to the rumors on the plan for Phase 2 prepared by the government, on the plane a mask and gloves will be mandatory . In addition to more robust protections for hostesses and stewards, who for a while will have to cover the beautiful uniforms with medical-like devices. But the real revolution will concern everything that will happen before and after the flight . The airports at the bottom were already on the way to an experience as possible contactless and fast (we had talked about it for example for the experiments on Milan-Linate compared to biometric boarding ). Now they will have to push even further in that direction. Boarding passes will be compulsorily made online, exercises inside and outside the safe areas must follow the same rules as the city ones, user flows will be organized in a scientific way even if different other tasks, such as baggage delivery, in many airports around the world were already fully automated with do-it-yourself kiosks, so they should raise less concerns. Although not all passengers have technical or linguistic skills to proceed independently and it is unthinkable not to offer them practical assistance. Overall, however, the airports are among the most technological and robotic places in the world where most of the tasks already run almost autonomously, so they will also be the ideal scenario to redesign mobility of the “new normal”, for as long as we need before a consolidation of treatments, the discovery of a vaccine or a weakening of the pandemic.

In health terms, the termoscanner – although only partially useful, it can obviously be contagious even by asymptomatic – will remain mandatory on departure and arrival. Boarding procedures must also be managed avoiding the usual lines or gatherings, therefore in a better distributed way, with an inevitable lengthening of the times of the operations which, in cascade, will lead to a wider flight scheduling , therefore to a decrease in the profitability of the companies. That, to close the circle, they will be forced – especially after such a long block in an attempt to cure the budgets and the distrust of people to start traveling again – to raise ticket prices.

New indications must arrive from next week, with the specific plan for Phase 2 on air flights. Meanwhile the stopovers have been moving for some time. To Rome-Fiumicino , the main Italian airport with 43, 5 million passengers in transit in 2019, approximately 200 hand sanitizing gel dispensers have been installed (including the Ciampino airport actually closed to commercial flights) and are the disinfection activities of the terminals remained operational with considerable frequencies: four times a day, with peaks of 6, for the check-in counters or for the storage trays of the security checks and daily for the luggage trolleys as well as all surfaces. Same goes for spaces such as sidewalks, parking lots and shuttle stops.

For social distancing, however – Adr – which manages the airport – installed 250 totems and digital media to remember the measurements. Every 10 minutes a generalized announcement is made in multiple languages ​​and a dynamic surveillance patrol verbally invites passengers to maintain the safety distance, such as even law enforcement patrols. Not only that: the areas of the stations for the verification of passengers' self-certifications have been reorganized, managing to remove them from the controls with the thermoscanners (they are 33 for destinations outside Schengen departure and arrival), thus ensuring greater distances. Just an appetizer of what awaits us on the ground and on board. Hopefully soon.

