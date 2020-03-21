coronavirus,-how-long-can-you-be-contagious-after-the-symptoms-end?-even-many-days

The people who had Covid – 19 and that no longer have symptoms they could still be positive for the new coronavirus and therefore contagious. For this reason WHO indicates to repeat the test. And if it is not possible, he recommends extending the isolation for others 14 days

On the theme of contagion and on the transmission pathways of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 there was a lot of talk, from the permanence on the surfaces to the possibility that the infection could be contracted by asymptomatic people and much more. But how long is it contagious, even from asymptomatic , or after the symptoms of Covid – 19 have they passed? Even for a long time, days or weeks, as the World Health Organization has just explained and as experts on the front line testify against Covid – 19 . This is because even if you no longer have symptoms, you can still be positive for the virus and therefore potentially able to transmit the virus. For this reason, the WHO, in a dedicated guide, recommends that repeat the test to verify the negativity. But, if it is not possible (in poor countries or where an overloaded or without means of health system does not allow it) to still remain at home, in isolation , for others 14 days after the end of symptoms. This period is a window-period, which serves to protect other people from infection. Here's when you are contagious and how it works in Italy.

When you are healed and when you are no longer contagious

Having no more symptoms does not necessarily mean being cured. Or rather, it indicates that you are “clinically healed” according to the definition of the Superior Health Council but you can still have the positive Sars-CoV-2 test. While the real “healed” also have a negative test.

In other words, despite being asymptomatic the virus can be still present in our body and in that case we can be contagious . For this reason, even if the probability of asymptomatic infection is lower (but it is still present, as shown by various studies) one must be careful.

Regarding the length of the period in which one is still contagious at the end of the symptoms, there is no fixed rule, as he explains to Wired Pier Luigi Lopalco , epidemiologist and professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa. “There is great variability – explained the expert – for which patients who no longer have the disease can still be positive for virus for a few days, as for two weeks “.

What the WHO and other authorities say

For this reason, the WHO recommends that people positive to the new coronavirus and with mild symptoms, who are therefore in isolation and treated at home, must perform the test once they no longer have the symptoms, to verify that it is negative. This is also the case in Italy , where the Ministry of Health indicates to test the patient when the symptoms disappear and in what has always been asymptomatic but positive not before 14 days from the first detection of the virus. The test must be repeated twice in succession at a distance of 24 hours from each other.

“Until confirmation of negativeization is received, patients cannot go out and must remain in solitary confinement – adds Lopalco – and even afterwards we tend to recommend continue further the precautionary measures to further confirm the data “.

Without test, however, stay home for 14 days

But if, for other reasons, it is not possible to repeat the analysis? The World Health Organization recommends that the person remain at home for two weeks, continuing the period of isolation. “People infected with Covid – 19 can still infect other people after they stop feeling sick “, said in one of the latest media briefings Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO director general, “therefore the precautionary measures should be put in place for two more weeks after the symptoms disappeared “. And, he adds, visitors are not allowed for 14 days .

What precautionary measures

But what precautionary measures are you referring to? All positive cases, even with mild symptoms, must be isolated staying in the home (where hospitalization is not necessary) and not going out. And isolation must continue even after the end of clinical manifestations, for at least 14 days . During this period, family members and caregivers must continue to adopt the same precautions, as explained by the WHO, including wearing a mask for both the positive person and the caregiver.