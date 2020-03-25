coronavirus,-how-much-are-we-really-underestimating-the-infections?

Now the question is no longer 'if' the people officially infected are less than the real ones, but 'how much'. A factor 10 seems plausible also to our institutions, but we could also reach altitude 20 . That is to say, in the bulletins we would barely intercept 5% of Covid's real cases – 19

That the number of positive cases officially registered by the Civil Protection does not represent a reliable measure of the effective amplitude of contagion from coronavirus certainly does not sound like a novelty. On the other hand, the strategy of performing pharyngeal swabs only on symptomatic people , moreover with a criterion not much homogeneous at a territorial level, it makes clear that there are many people actually infected by the virus but who are destined to remain forever of the phantom cases . First of all, the asymptomatic and the fear-symptomatic stracitate, but also those people who quickly get worse and leave us even before someone can perform the diagnostic test .

Now that the official total cases since the beginning of the epidemic have exceeded the quota 60 mila and more than a month has passed since the so-called patient zero, begins the need to understand more than is underestimating the reality of things. Difficult to rely on the daily variations suggested by the evening bulletin of the 18: 00, or even on attempts to outline the epidemic curve, if at the same time it is not even clear the order of magnitude of those who – while dealing with some form of Covid – 19 – remain invisible to our health system and formal counts.

And it is not a mere mathematical exercise for its own sake, but an estimate necessary to be able to derive a range within which to place other fundamental data, including for example the actual lethality of the viral infection. A theme also raised in the last hours by a scientific paper published in the magazine Jama , signed also from Gianni Rezza and Silvio Brusaferro of the Higher Institute of Health, in which the swab execution strategy is included among the three possible factors that explain the difference of apparent lethality between Italy and China (the other two are the seniority of the population and the usual distinction between deaths for and with the coronavirus).

The attempts to estimate

There are several strategies with which one can try to determine how many cases are being excluded from official statistics. For example, we could start from the data, collected in South Korea thanks to the execution of carpet pads, according to which the band 20 – 29 years is the most affected by viral infection and represents almost a third of the total number of contagions, while according to the Italian data it would give an almost zero contribution and close to 4% . Evidently, there are many ghost cases in that age group, also because it includes people who fortunately more easily overcome the disease. Or you could start from the analysis of more precise data but on reduced spatial scale , such as for example from mass tests performed in Vo 'Euganeo.

But what numbers are we talking about, in essence? If Ilaria Capua already at the beginning of March had proposed that between registered cases and real cases there could even be two zeros of difference , institutions have always been more prudent . It is just a few hours ago, for example, the declaration of Angelo Borrelli (head of the Civil Protection department) to Republic according to which an estimate “credible” for the uncensored is that they are 10 times more of formalized cases. So far, this is the highest corrective factor ever communicated by people directly involved in emergency management.

Finally, the results of a scientific study (still to be submitted to the peer review ) which compares the situation in the various countries of the world. According to this analysis, based on the data updated to the bulletins of 22 March, Italy would have barely intercepted 4.7% of the real cases of coronavirus (or rather, we would be in a range between 4.1% and 5.4%), i.e. roughly only 1 case each 20 would have been identified thanks to the swabs. The same study claims that France would be identifying 1 of 10, the China 1 out of 3, while Germany and South Korea would have found at least half of it, and potentially almost all. The Spain would be just like Italy around 1 on 20, while significantly worse would only do the Indonesia with 1 each 40.

The problems of international estimates

If on the one hand these international comparisons make the differences from country to country evident, and in fact they could be enough to downsize the various theories on the Italian anomaly and on the Lombard anomaly in terms of apparent lethality , on the other hand they go however taken carefully because they do not take into account some national peculiarities that may affect the final calculation.

In essence, the researchers considered taking Covid as actual lethality – 19 the 1, 38% (i.e. the estimated value for China based on the various scientific studies) for all countries of the world, regardless of all other characteristics. And then they used the number of deaths of coronavirus positive people to derive the presumed number of the total infections , comparing it with that of the officially detected infections.

For Italy, this has certainly given rise to two distortions , which however go in opposite directions and therefore could partially compensate each other. A first element concerns the demographic distribution by age groups : since we are an older country in China, and that half of the Italian deaths were recorded in ultra people 80 years old and in many cases pluri-pathological, it is reasonable to think that the actual Italian lethality is higher than the Chinese one, that therefore the error in the count of the positive cases has been overestimated.

If for example we discovered that the effective Italian lethality is double compared to China (precisely by virtue of a greater number of already more critical clinical pictures), then the estimate of the total cases should be halved , and therefore the percentage of intercepted cases would double. In short, we would find the factor 1 a 10.

On the opposite side there is the calculation of the deaths . Especially for Italy, which as we know is the first country in the world for deaths of people positive to coronavirus , the data of how many exitus related to the disease have never been diagnosed can take on a dimension significant. The deaths of older people in the home or in homes of rest , as we know, have not yet been (and perhaps will never be) investigated thoroughly, so it may be necessary to correct the calculation of the deceased upwards and therefore also the contagion estimates. The question of the heterogeneous way in which the different countries calculate the deaths associated with Covid – 19 , which of course greatly influences the execution of international comparisons.

How many cases do we really have in Italy?

Of course, nobody has a precise answer to this question, which has been one of the most recurring for weeks. Based on the information available to date, the 64 thousand official cases since the beginning of the epidemic are likely to correspond to over half a million Italians infected from the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus since we became aware of the arrival of the epidemic in Italy. To get to the quota 500 thousand, in fact, it would be sufficient to hypothesize a corrective factor 8, which after all it is quite low.

Imagining that the share of infected previous to 21 February is very minority compared to what happened after, an initial estimate for excess could be (considering the most pessimistic version of the international study, or 4.1%) of 1.6 million of our compatriots currently interested or already cured of the viral infection.