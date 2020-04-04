coronavirus:-how-online-shopping-changes-and-where-to-do-it

The forced isolation in times of Coronavirus pushes to stock up on food, even if it is often a matter of compulsory purchases: according to the latest data released by Altroconsumo spending volumes grew by 18% compared to the same period last year. This is confirmed by the lines in front of supermarkets and the surge in online shopping with home delivery which – according to an analysis by Coldiretti on the basis of Iri data – has practically doubled in the last month with a record increase of 90% .

An unregistered request which, despite the efforts to enhance the service, has put in difficulty the large players of the large retailers who also offer e-commerce, but which at the same time has favored the birth of new services which now meet the needs of many elderly people who cannot leave the house, and in general of all of us consumers who, if we can, nevertheless avoid leaving.

In the gallery above you can find some of the examples of the moment: new sites born on the initiative of the Municipalities, as in the case of Milan , which bring together all the local businesses that bring home shopping, delivery apps that have now turned into markets, farmers who network for suspended shopping and to deliver their products directly, but also cellars and restaurants that have opened shops and online and now knock on the door to deliver everything they need to prepare the dishes that we hope to eat at their tables very soon. Browse the gallery

