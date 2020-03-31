coronavirus,-how-staggered-recovery-could-be

Still closing weeks like the current one, at least until 18 April , and the reopening, when there will be, will be gradual. The forecast is unanimous: a differentiated timing for the return to social life and work with special protection bands for the elderly and the most fragile.

“We can't think,” virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco told Ansa, “ that the resumption and reopening of activities and social life will happen overnight and as if nothing has changed .

The recovery must in fact take place with a gradual exit-strategy and I believe that we will still have to maintain some limitations “.

The last to reopen will be the places of large gatherings : there are hardly any concerts or major sporting events. Among the latest activities to restart could be discos and pubs, but also cinemas and theaters, swimming pools and gyms, as well as bars and restaurants (in the latter, however, the distance is easier to maintain). Already on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Conte made it clear that the school year may not resume in class . For factories, the reopening must be subject to the security and social distancing measures that can be adopted.

First would be those of the food and pharmaceutical supply chains now closed . From 18 April, the rest will be evaluated. It is possible that it touches some shops first with the rule of the quota entrances. The reopening of activities where there is direct contact with the customer is linked to the trend of contagion: on all hairdressers and beauticians.

If the extension is certain for two weeks, it is highly probable until the end of April. In addition to Easter it is necessary to avoid that the weekends of 25 April and May 1st are an invitation to go out. For the experts, these are the decisive weeks, those in which a decline is seen which, however, could lead people to loosen control.

Part of it has already happened in the past weekend. Almost 5 thousand people were found not to be in compliance with the police checks, about fifty were even in quarantine because they were positive for Covid – 19. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has decided to further strengthen checkpoints throughout Italy by also involving municipal police officers with public security duties.

Silvio Brusaferro and Franco Locatelli , presidents of the Higher Institute of Health and the Higher Council of Health, said that nothing can open now: «The epidemic has slowed down its path , but containment measures should not be stopped. ” From an epidemiological point of view, the virus will be under control only when, for each infected individual, there will be less than one new infected person.

The calculation from the health point of view collides with the economic one. The difficulties of the companies , especially the medium and small ones, are ever more pressing and what has so far been allocated by the government does not seem sufficient, especially for the self-employed. Palazzo Chigi is monitoring companies and production activities for the first exceptions and the first reopenings.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, children in family homes and the need for normality

READ ALSO

Distance degree, laurel from the garden and streaming professors

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, first “healthcare hotels” ready for non-serious patients

READ ALSO

Quarantined suns: the incredible story of two children “adopted” by the Montevarchi community

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: will the Italian lockdown last another 2 weeks?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, “for victims of violence it is more difficult to ask for help”

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Mila, a child with leukemia, can only see dad at the window