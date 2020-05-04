coronavirus,-how-the-phase-2-model-was-born-(and-some-doubts)

The model drawn up by the Scientific Technical Committee shows that in phase 2 in the event of a complete reopening there would be 151 thousand hospitalized in intensive care in June. Here is how we arrive at this estimate and all the parameters considered, including the much discussed lethality rate

(photo: Panuwat Dangsungnoen / EyeEm via Getty Images)

Immediately after the announcement of the 26 April of Prime Minister Conte of what will be the phase 2 , from the restart of some activities to an expansion of the possibility of moving around to meet loved ones, the model on which these decisions are based was widespread. The model is drawn up by a group of experts from the Scientific and Technical Committee, coordinated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro . This document shows that in a scenario of complete reopening of all activities – even social ones – it would arrive at the beginning of June 2020 with 151 thousand sick in intensive care . But on what parameters and how is a model of this kind built? And how do you get to these and other results?

How a model works

A model in general defines the objective it intends to achieve: in this case it intends to provide different estimates of the probable hospitalized in intensive care which also depend on the type of reopening – or rather how much and which activities are restarted. Based on these scenarios and these estimates, the model will be able to provide recommendations from which the government then decides what measures to take, just as it happened. Once the objective is clear, the model illustrates the parameters taken into account to get there – the parameters that are used to arrive at the final estimate (s) – and explains how it obtained them, describing the methods. The parameters are a bit like the basic ingredients of a sweet, which must then be combined together, with a certain order and a certain structure, in order to produce a final result – the cake.

The basic ingredients

First, in this case the specialists have assumed that people with symptoms and asymptomatic ones are equally likely to infect others (their contagiousness is the same), as emerged – the experts write – from a survey carried out in Lombardy.

In this model the fundamental ingredients are the following. On the one hand there is the age : the experts considered well 20 bands, from 0 to above 95 years, given that coronavirus affects with different intensities based on age. Within the various age groups, experts have estimated the probability that a new coronavirus infection will turn into a serious infection.

Then there is the type of work carried out and the associated risk: the technical-scientific committee has identified 7 major sectors and within these different sub-categories. The risk of contagion of a worker belonging to each of the 7 sectors was estimated as the weighted average of the risk of each individual subcategory – based on INAIL data.

Another parameter concerns the average number of contacts that all people have, from 0 to 100 years, based on the different (20) age groups. Contacts can take place at home, at school, at work, on public transport (to go to all these places), during any leisure activities and in frequenting shops and clubs.

Again, there is the average number of days that elapses between one generation and another of infected people (i.e. how much time passes between one infection and another), estimated at 6.6 days. In addition to this there is R0, the net reproduction rate , or the number of people that each patient can infect, which in the height of the epidemic even reached 3 while now it is below 1.

Central are two important measures – which are not really basic ingredients, since they are obtained by mixing several ingredients, or other parameters: the number of infections at the time of the reopening of the activities and the percentage of population considered immune because it has already passed the infection. Even if the estimates of the number of active infections in Italy are obtained from the sum of the regional data, the (final) values ​​of the inpatients do not take into account the individual regions and are on a national basis, at least in this model.

Doubts about the lethality rate

Furthermore, to calculate the estimated number of infections for May 4 – the date of the start of phase 2 – the specialists took the number of active infections reported by the Civil Protection on 31 March 2020 and made a projection of the figure at May 4 . To make this projection, other parameters were used, such as the notification rate of each individual region (i.e. the number of cases notified out of the total) and the lethality rate – a number often discussed precisely because it can change – estimated at 0, 657 .

This value is the same as reported by sources such as the Imperial College London (in this report) and from Lancet Infectious Diseases in a study , who took it from research carried out in China in the first phase of the epidemic and not yet peer reviewed – as indeed often happens in this period – which was however later withdrawn. The reasons for the withdrawal are unknown although the scientists who withdrew the paper wrote that “the methods and main conclusions remain solid” : for this the researcher Azra Ghani , co-author of the article on Lancet Infectious Diseases , explains on Retraction Watch that it is probably an authorization problem of this study and that other research indicates similar data, so his team believes that the result is still valid.

I 100 scenarios that derive from these parameters

By combining together, with various operations and calculations, all the parameters mentioned, the scientists have obtained 100 different scenarios. They are 100 not because they have been calculated in a manner different but because we consider all the different effects on the number of total inpatients (the final result that interests us) associated with different types of reopening. Or rather, each scenario individually considers the reopening of each working sector and different maximum age limits of workers (50, 55 or 60 years) admitted – limited age for risk reasons, obviously. The results take into account the measures of social distancing (in the net reproduction rate), the authors write, even if an increasing awareness and adherence to the rules, such as a higher ability to track contacts and screen, could further reduce the risks presented by the various scenarios, reads the conclusions of the model.

The first scenario, the most unfavorable, is that of a complete reopening of all work sectors, schools and the absence of teleworking: in this case, the hospitalized in intensive care would be 151 thousand by June 8 2020.

Making a summary of the other scenarios what emerges is that “the reopening of the schools would significantly increase the risk of obtaining a new large epidemic wave with potentially very critical consequences on the stability of the national health system “. In short, getting the kids back to school is not recommended (as also not allowing the teleworking ). While, looking at the scenarios in which the following sectors reopen: manufacturing, construction, commercial and that related to catering , the impact on the spread of the virus would be minimal. Although for the last two sectors, commercial and catering – and above all on the latter – the reopening will also imply the presence of the public, of the customers, which in this case are not calculated and can give way to new epidemic waves, if other conditions such as to allow contagion occur. In all this, of course, there is also the unknown quantity of how much the population will adhere to the recommendations and the decree, respecting the rules , and this is an element that can become decisive – but we hope that does not happen – in generating new outbreaks.

The supposed error in the 151 mila in intensive care

According to an analysis by the Carisma company, in the report of the scientific committee there would be an error in the calculations that would have led to a final estimate (151 thousand hospitalized in intensive care) incorrect. However in doing the calculations, this analysis does not take into account some important elements, which change the accounts. We see well the objection and why it does not seem valid.

The Charisma document takes into consideration the probability that an infection becomes a critical case . This probability is defined in the model of the technical committee as how the ratio between the patients in intensive care (together with the deceased) and the total number of infections, in a given period, in Lombardy, for each age group (intensive care + deceased ) / total cases. The Carisma analysis says: if in Lombardy people in intensive care were at peak 1. 381 and the estimate of the total positive accrued for the entire period 1. 385. 000, this ratio – which is the probability of an infection becoming serious – gives me a probability of 0.1%.

Always using this figure, 0.1%, the analysis then goes on to consider the estimate of the technical committee of ICU patients in the event of total reopening on the date of 8 June, equal to 151. 000 people with Covid – 19 serious. For the value of probability to still be 0.1%, says Charisma, I should have the denominator of the ratio 151 Millions of people with Covid infection – 19. More simply written in mathematical formula: 151. 000 / 151. 000. 000 = 0.1%. So I would have 151 millions of people overall positive, a figure that just does not hold.

However, there is something wrong with the calculation. To obtain the probability of 0.1%, the authors make the ratio between the number of ICU patients in Lombardy at the peak (1. 381) and the total estimated positives, accumulated during the whole epidemic (1. 385. 000). In the figure of 1. 381, however, there are only ICUs at the time of the peak, so a period of the epidemic is photographed – because 1. 381 most likely not all the patients have passed through intensive care – and it is instead divided by the accumulated total of cases: also for this reason the estimate of 0.1% would not seem to hold up. Furthermore this number (1. 381) did not include the deceased – which unfortunately are many – which must be taken into account, as the model of the technical committee indicates. This discrepancy is also highlighted on twitter, by Lorenzo Marrucci , professor of the Physics department “Ettore Pancini” of the University of Naples Federico II.

For these reasons, the division of first (151. 000 / 151. 000. 000 = 0.1%), which would lead to say that the total of the infected Italian population (the denominator) is 151 millions of people, it is not exact. If we already had – but only as an example, this estimate may not be correct – a probability that the infection becomes serious equal to 2% (two positive on 100 end up in intensive care) the denominator would be 7.5 million total infected over the whole period, up to June 8 (151. 000 / 7. 500. 000) = 2%. In short, well away from the 150 millions of Italians indicated from the Charisma analysis.

Furthermore, it is good to remember that the estimate of 151 thousand patients in intensive care is cumulative and reaches June 8 and is only a statistical projection of what could happen in the case of a complete reopening, which served to create a hypothetical scenario to be taken into account.

Another model

The complete reopening was also not recommended by another model, more general and obviously less detailed in the individual items, which focuses more on the gradual exit strategies from the lockdown. The model was created by researchers Antonio Scala , first signing of the paper, who is president of Big Data in Health Society and researcher of the National Research Council, together with Walter Quattrociocchi and Fabio Pammolli . The model is presented on Big Data in Health and available in preprint on arxiv .

Again, scientists created scenarios based on parameters, including age, risk categories, time of entry into the lockdown. The results confirm the need to ease the restrictions very gradually and in the conclusions the hypothesis is put forward that an exit with different measures according to the regions – and to what extent they are affected by the epidemic – may be a good option.