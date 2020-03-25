coronavirus:-how-to-help-women-victims-of-violence-forced-into-the-home

Domestic violence against women did not stop with the coronavirus. However, the telephone calls to report the anti-violence centers have drastically decreased. Women are confined to the most dangerous place for them: the house where they live together with the people who do them violence, without even the possibility of asking for help. The data say that the complaints are in sharp decline. From 8 to 15 March the calls to 1522 decreased by 55, 1%. Just 496 against the 1104 of the same days of 2019.

According to DiRe, Women on the net against violence, this is precisely the time to increase aid to women and to let people know that the Centers are operational and the availability is often 24 hours on 24 , for telephone and online conversations. The shelters of the network's anti-violence centers are all active, but in part already fully booked and some have found alternative solutions such as hotels and short-term rentals. All have limited and depleted funds.

The fear of the centers is also that women think they will not find help. emergency numbers are active. If a woman calls the number 1522 , the anti-violence and antistalking service of the Department of Equal Opportunities and managed by the volunteers of the Telefono Rosa, the operator indicates the nearest center.

« We are here, call us, even if at this moment it is more complicated than ever » says Antonella Veltri , president of DiRe. There is a certainty in associations: “ For many women #stareacasa is not a reassuring invitation “. The perpetrator of the violence is, in most cases, the partner (56%), the ex-partner (21%) or other family member (10%). To send even a message, women close themselves in the bathroom by running the water to cover the noise .

In an interview with the Dire agency Antonella Veltri explained that the concern is on two levels. “Where women experience situations of intra-family violence, the phenomenon may become more severe and manifest with more virulence and women may feel inhibited to call. In this sense I say: contact us, even if there is more control by the violent partner “.

Equally important is the fear of shelter houses for women and minors . «What happens if one of these women is positive, where do we place her? From some centers and shelters I receive news that the women accepted are terrified by the inclusion of new women, but also by those who are inside, because many have the possibility of going out “.

For women there is also the self-certification problem because it must indicate the place where you go and is found by the abusive partner further endangers them. The associations also ask that privacy be guaranteed for those women who, perhaps in a small town, do not want to say where they go to those who control. “Women have the right to go to anti-violence centers without being fined and without having to declare any other reason than the state of necessity” said the Minister of Equal Opportunities and the Elena Bonetti Family .

