coronavirus,-how-to-use-disinfectants-correctly-(as-poisoning-is-increasing)

Since the beginning of the emergency, the use of disinfectants has increased considerably and has caused an increase in domestic poisoning. Here are the tips to properly disinfect domestic environments, avoiding harmful behavior

(photo: Getty Images)

Among the weapons we have available to defend ourselves from Covid – 19 there is also the use of disinfectants . We know, in fact, that the new coronavirus manages to survive on several surfaces , such as cardboard and steel, from a few hours up to days depending on the material on which it is deposited (even if we remember that the main one transmission of the virus occurs from person to person through the droplets , saliva droplets). Features, therefore, that pushed us to extreme caution, to be increasingly rigorous in personal and domestic cleaning and, at times, to adopt excessive and harmful behaviors for our health. The alarm was triggered by the Poison Control Center of the Niguarda Hospital, which stressed that since the beginning of the emergency the use of disinfectants has grown dramatically, causing an increase in the domestic poisoning of 65% , with a peak of 135% in children at under 5 years of age.

Among the dangerous behaviors listed in the note just released by the center there is first of all that of following online tutorials and recipes you make by you for the realization of disinfectants. “There are those who prepare mixtures of incompatible chemicals and those who soak the masks with excessive quantities and then he wears them, inhaling a high dosage of chemicals “, he says Franca Davanzo , director of the Niguarda Poison Control Center, highlighting that the most frequent cases concern those who leave bottles of commercial disinfectants or artisan preparations at home , maybe not labeled and within the reach of children . “And they are the most exposed”, explains the expert. “Precisely for them we must pay the utmost attention: the youngest in fact find these unattended containers at home and accidentally ingest them”.

Although it is normal at a time like this to pay more attention to personal hygiene and house cleaning, our behaviors must not become excessive and harmful, indeed: it is necessary to respect the recommendations provided by the main institutional sources, always exercising the good sense. To begin with, it should be reiterated that the main route of transmission of coronavirus is not from contaminated surfaces, but via respiratory. And it is precisely for this reason that measures such as insulation , the safety distance of at least one meter are fundamental from each other and frequent washing of hands for at least 20 seconds, strictly with water and soap (if they are not excessively dirty, disinfectant gels with at least 60% alcohol ).

In addition to ensuring good air exchange, common disinfectants and cleaning products, such as cleaning solutions, are used to clean indoor environments bleach diluted , are sufficient to damage the protective shell of the arna of the coronavirus , rendering it defenseless. As reported by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), in fact, both disinfectants containing alcohol and those based of chlorine are able to disinfect surfaces by destroying the virus.

In particular, before using the cleaning products, you must always read the instructions carefully and respect the recommended dosages of use on the packaging. Then clean the different rooms, materials and furnishings using water and soap, ethyl alcohol 75% and / or sodium hypochlorite 0.5% . Furthermore, cleaning must be carried out with gloves and / or personal protective equipment. As ISS points out, special attention must be paid to do not mix cleaning products, especially those containing bleach or ammonia with other products. Finally, both during and after the use of cleaning and sanitizing products, air the rooms.