coronavirus,-how-triage-works-(and-how-to-decide-who-to-treat-first)

In the hope that they should not be used, recommendations for admission to intensive care in emergency conditions have been published. If there is an emergency and resources are limited, doctors will have to choose who to treat and who not

They are rules that no one would have ever wanted having to write or read. And that in the western world, in the twenty-first century, they can sound anachronistic or even cynical. We grew up with a universal national health system universalistic , which guarantees health care to all citizens, and we are used to thinking that it will always be like this. Which is natural that it is so, and it could not be otherwise. Yet, in situations of emergency – and undoubtedly we are in an emergency situation – we have to start putting ourselves in the order of ideas that something could change . With the hope that our personal behavior (from isolation to hand washing), will bring the expected benefits.

In an Italy now all in the orange zone are registered, at the moment (March 9 2020), almost 8 thousand infections and 463 deaths from coronavirus. And the numbers, according to what the epidemiological models say, are destined to rise in the next few days, probably leading to the end of a health system already overloaded . Hence the hideous need to establish the rules above: criteria that tell doctors how to behave if there is an imbalance between the clinical needs of the population and the availability of health resources. That is, said in much more brutal words, where there is the need to choose who to give the precedence of treatment , that is, said in much more brutal words, in which there is the need to choose who to give the precedence of treatment , the so-called triage .

How triage works (normally)

Under normal conditions, the triage – which by definition, we recall, is “the attribution of the order of treatment of patients on the basis of their care needs and available resources” – is carried out by a specialized professional (the triagista nurse) and regulated by the National guidelines on intra-hospital triage , published by the Ministry of Health and implemented by the State Regions Conference in 2019.

Operationally, it is divided into three phases: the evaluation of the patient on the door , which is based on the patient's appearance even before to have spoken to us and to have identified the reason for access, and which allows to identify particularly emergency situations as soon as possible; the objective and subjective evaluation , which includes the collection of data by the nurse (age, symptom main, pain, associated symptoms, past medical history, measurement of vital signs); the actual triage decision , i.e. the attribution of a priority code based on previous evaluations.

The practice foresees five different priority codes: the white (for non-urgent problems or of minimal clinical relevance), with a maximum waiting time of 240 minutes ; the green (for stable conditions without evolutionary risk), with a maximum waiting time of 120 minutes ; the blue (for stable conditions without evolutionary risk, but with suffering and repercussions on the general state), with a maximum waiting time of 60 minutes ; the orange (for risks of impaired vital functions), with a maximum waiting time of 15 minutes ; the red (with interruption or impairment of one or more vital functions), with immediate access .

The medicine of major emergencies

The theme has already been studied extensively: in fact the question falls within the so-called medicine of major emergencies and catastrophes , which “analyzes and includes all the medical and first aid procedures that are implemented in the event of an event major or catastrophe “, and where by catastrophe is meant ” an event that may interest a vast territorial extension and rescue and assistance structures, which determines an inadequacy between the needs of the victims and the rescues, which involves a very large number of people and a high number of victims and which can have an important temporal extension, greater than 24 hours “. A definition that fits perfectly to the situation that our country is experiencing right now. In a work published in 2016, Ethical Issues in Disaster Medicine , within Disaster Medicine , one of the reference manuals of the medicine of major emergencies, precisely the case of a hypothetical respiratory pandemic which affected a much greater number of people than the availability of assisted breathing systems.

The authors estimated that, in the case of a spread of the disease comparable to that of the Spanish flu of 1918, i respirators needed to ensure treatment for all patients who needed it would have been more than double that of respirators actually available in the United States. In nations with lesser resources the scenario would have been even more serious.

The ethics of decisions

In cases like these, how does a clinician decide who to prioritize treatment? The overall goal is to save as many lives as possible , but the ways to reach it are different. The development of protocols for the triage , in particular, can follow three different approaches: the utilitarianism , the egalitarianism and the proceduralism .

The approach utilitarian is based on the premise that healthcare professionals should maximizing collective well-being , measured by a series of intervention indicators including, for example, the number of lives saved or the number of years of life saved. And in this approach the choice of the indicator is crucial to develop the protocol: if you choose to maximize the saved years of life , the doctor will have to give priority to younger patients than older ones.

The principle of egalitarianism , however, provides that resources and health interventions are distributed to those who need them in equal way , regardless of single outcomes: in case of insufficient resources, the priority could simply follow the rule of first come, first served – the first to arrive is served.

The procedural approach , finally, provides that priorities are established according to the patient's belonging to a certain group (for example the citizenship or the fact of having or not having health insurance): this is an approach that if on the one hand simplifies the triage procedures and the transparency of the treatment, it can lead in some cases – see the example of health insurance – to benefit the wealthier groups of the population.

What will happen in Italy?

Nobody can answer with certainty at this time. But someone is already starting to move. This is the case for example of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), who has just published a document containing Recommendations of clinical ethics for admission to intensive treatments and for their suspension in exceptional conditions of imbalance between needs and available resources .

“The outlook for the epidemic from coronavirus (Covid – 19) currently underway in some Italian regions “, the clinicians write, “estimate for the next few weeks, in many centers, an increase in cases of acute respiratory failure (with the need for hospitalization in intensive care) of such entity as to determine a huge imbalance between the real clinical needs of the population and the actual availability of intensive resources […]. As an extension of the principle of proportionality of care, allocation in a context of serious deficiency (shortage) of healthcare resources must aim to ensure intensive treatments for patients with the greatest chance of therapeutic success : it is therefore a matter of privileging the greatest life expectancy […]. This entails not necessarily having to follow a criterion of access to intensive care of the type first come, first served “. The recommendations have been drawn up, as well as to make explicit and transparent the treatment priority criteria, also for “to raise the clinicians on the one hand responsibility for choices, which can be emotionally burdensome “.

The most important criteria include, for example, setting a age limit upon entering intensive care , with the aim of reserving resources to those who have “ in primis can probability of survival “ and ” secondarily to who can have more years of saved life ”. Furthermore, and always for the same reason, Siaarti advises to evaluate “the presence of comorbidity and functional status “, since “a relatively short course in healthy people becomes potentially longer and therefore more resource consuming on the health service in the case of elderly, frail or severely comorbid patients “. And again: clinicians recommend, in cases of particular difficulty and uncertainty, to ask for a second opinion to Regional coordination centers; to discuss as soon as possible with the patients the criteria for access to intensive care, creating in time waiting list; to consider the repercussions on family members , “Especially in cases where a patient dies at the end of a period of total visit restriction” .

The comments, of course, were not long in coming. The first to react was the National Federation of the Orders of surgeons and dentists (Fnomceo), for mouth of the president Filippo Anelli : “We cannot allow the scenarios proposed by Siaarti to occur. Our National Health Service is strong and the Ministry of Health and the Government are, with the exceptional measures of these days, further putting it in safety . Intensive care places are increasing, buying the necessary equipment, hiring staff. to the Regions that also military health and private health are recruited to manage the emergency, making available their facilities: clinics, intensive care units, field hospitals. We ask them that the healthcare personnel immediately receive the protective devices necessary to carry on the work in safe conditions for them and for the patients. We ask all citizens to do their best to limit infections , scrupulously following the indications disclosed by the Ministry of Health , by the Prime Minister and the Civil Protection. We must prevent and avoid the occurrence of the defined conditions 'of Medicine of catastrophes' envisaged, albeit as a mere hypothesis, from Siaarti. We must not put ourselves in a position to apply these unacceptable war triage “. That is, in other words: let's not get to the situation in which it is necessary to apply such rules. That's what we all wish.